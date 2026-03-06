Why Polo Vivo drivers should avoid parking on inclines

VW has recalled nearly 26,000 Polo Vivo vehicles in SA due to a handbrake safety issue, warning drivers not to park on inclines.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has advised Polo Vivo drivers to avoid parking on inclines after 25,729 units of one of the country’s most popular vehicles were recalled. On Thursday, the NCC announced a national recall of Polo Vivo vehicles sold between February 2025 and February 2026 due to a handbrake safety concern. The NCC says the rivet height on the handbrake lever does not meet the necessary safety requirements and could “disengage unexpectedly” when the vehicle is parked on a slope.

“VW has informed the NCC that the rivet height on the handbrake lever fitted to the affected vehicles may be outside the required specification. "If the rivet height is out of specification, the handbrake may not engage properly or could, in rare cases, disengage unexpectedly. This may pose a safety risk, particularly when the vehicle is parked on an incline,” the NCC statement reads.

Owners are advised to take the following safety steps until their vehicles have been inspected: Ensure that the vehicle is parked with additional precaution, such as selecting first gear for manual vehicles or “P” for automatic models, as specified in the owner’s manual. Do not park the vehicle on any slope (uphill or downhill) until the inspection and any required repairs have been completed. NCC acting commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu says all inspections of the affected vehicles will be at no cost to the owners. “Given the high potential risks of the defect, owners of affected vehicles are urged to immediately get their vehicles to any authorised VW dealership for inspection. Any inspection and associated repairs will be done at no cost to the vehicle owners,” says Ratshisusu.