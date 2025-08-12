When AI gives the wrong cure: Advice that sent a man to hospital
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
A man's attempt at seeking AI ‘advice’ ended in a severe health crisis.
A man's attempt at seeking AI ‘advice’ ended in a severe health crisis.
A 60-year-old man seeking to reduce his salt intake turned to ChatGPT, which suggested he replace sodium chloride with sodium bromide. Unbeknownst to the man, sodium bromide is a toxic industrial chemical that can cause severe health problems in large doses.
The man consumed sodium bromide for three months, leading to a rare condition known as bromide toxicity, reports IOL. He was admitted to the hospital with severe symptoms, including:
Paranoia and hallucinations: The man became convinced that his neighbour was poisoning him and refused water from hospital staff.
Neurological problems: He experienced ataxia, a condition affecting muscle coordination.
Skin issues: He developed acne and small, red growths on his skin.
This case serves as a stark warning about the limitations of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots in providing medical advice. While AI can process vast amounts of information, it often lacks the nuance and expertise of human medical professionals.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned about the risks of AI in healthcare, citing concerns about bias, accuracy and accountability. Studies have shown that AI chatbots can provide incorrect or potentially harmful information, with one study finding that 22% of answers from a popular AI chatbot were deemed potentially harmful.
Image courtesy of iStock
