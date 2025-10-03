WhatsApp voice note scams put South Africans at risk as criminals steal biometric data

South Africans are being warned that cybercriminals are increasingly targeting voice data to commit fraud. According to Andrew Bourne, Regional Manager for Zoho Corporation Africa, criminals are using silent calls and intercepted recordings to capture people’s voice biometrics.

How do criminals capture your voice?

One common method is the silent call. People often answer a call and repeatedly say “hello” when no one responds. Bourne explained that while it appears to be an accidental or dropped call, it may in fact be a tactic to harvest a voice sample. If criminals already hold personal details such as ID numbers or phone numbers from previous data leaks, confirming the voice makes the information more valuable

Why is your voice so valuable?

A single word like “hello” may not be enough to generate a realistic fake, but repeated clips from phone calls, social media posts, or voice notes can provide criminals with sufficient material. By compiling these samples, they can create deepfakes that sound convincing enough to impersonate victims. Bourne warned that this type of fraud can be used to build detailed profiles for scams, extortion, or “whaling” – targeting high-profile individuals.

What are some examples of these scams?

Bourne pointed out that criminals could fake distress calls using harvested voices. For example, a parent might receive a call that seems to include their child’s voice asking for help, when in fact the voice was taken from a video or social media recording. On a larger scale, he highlighted a case in Hong Kong where a deepfake video of a company executive was used to trick an employee into transferring $25 million.

Are WhatsApp voice notes safe?

Although WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption, Bourne cautioned that this does not guarantee safety. Encrypted voice notes can still be shared, re-recorded, or repurposed once they leave the sender’s phone. In other words, once a voice recording is online or shared, there is no way to control how it is used afterwards.