WhatsApp rolls out new features and testing tools for South African users

Local research highlights how deeply embedded the service is in everyday life. Yazi’s analysis shows that WhatsApp has a penetration rate of 93.9% among the country’s internet users, cementing it as a vital communication platform for both individuals and businesses. As digital messaging has grown in demand, WhatsApp continues to widen its feature set to stay ahead of user needs and industry expectations. According to WABetaInfo , the application’s development teams routinely refine the platform with updates to enhance performance and resolve common issues.

South Africa’s most widely used instant messaging service has introduced several new updates over recent weeks, reflecting its continued push to improve functionality for users across the country. Although the national user base is smaller than that of major regions such as India or Europe, WhatsApp remains central to digital communication in South Africa. Its popularity stems from its accessibility, lower cost compared to SMS and the platform’s long-standing commitment to adding new tools that support easy, reliable messaging.

What role does WABetaInfo play in tracking new features?

One of the most closely watched sources for early insights into WhatsApp’s evolution is WABetaInfo, a publication known for identifying adjustments, security tools and interface tweaks long before they are officially rolled out. Many of the features highlighted by WABetaInfo are still under development or limited to beta testers, giving users a glimpse of what may come next. Among its recent findings is a new system that will allow more people to try beta-only features directly within the main WhatsApp app.

The new mechanism aims to eliminate the need for Android users to rely solely on the Google Play Store to access beta versions. Instead, a built-in section titled Early access to features will appear within the settings menu. This in-app switch will automatically check for the latest beta updates, making the process far simpler. WABetaInfo has emphasised that the beta versions accessed through this new method will be identical to those available through Google Play, ensuring consistent functionality and user experience.

Why is in-app beta access significant for South African users?

For years, the WhatsApp beta programme on the Play Store has been full, preventing new users from enrolling. This has limited the number of South Africans able to test features ahead of wider release. The new in-app toggle provides an alternative pathway for accessing unreleased tools, particularly for users who want early exposure to upcoming capabilities without needing to install a separate app.

WhatsApp is also testing beta features for its web app, but this option is only available to select users. Those who wish to check whether they have access can do so via the 'Help' section of the WhatsApp Web interface. While still limited, this approach signals broader testing opportunities beyond mobile devices.

What is new for iPhone users?

One of the most notable additions for WhatsApp users on iOS is multi-account support. This upgrade allows up to two phone numbers to be used in the same app, offering flexibility for people who manage personal and business communication from a single device. The feature is available to all iOS beta users and is gradually becoming available to users of the stable app version. Those wanting to check availability can navigate to the account section within their settings menu.

Although this marks a significant shift for iPhone users, Android users have enjoyed multi-account functionality since October 2023. Additionally, many Android devices have long provided app cloning or dual messaging capabilities, enabling users to duplicate WhatsApp and operate several accounts simultaneously. These device-level tools make it possible to run three or more WhatsApp numbers on a single phone, depending on the manufacturer.

What other features have been introduced on Apple devices?

Another substantial update for Apple users is the launch of the official WhatsApp companion app for Apple Watch. Designed to improve accessibility and convenience, the watch app supports voice messages, emoji reactions, viewing message history, call notifications and more. This is especially useful for users who want to stay connected without constantly checking their phones.

Beyond these major additions, WhatsApp has been working on several smaller but meaningful improvements. These include a dynamic About system that may allow users to adjust their profile information in more flexible ways, personalised group member tags to improve conversations in group chats and enhanced activity notification controls for channel administrators. While not all of these updates are widely available yet, they represent continued efforts to expand communication tools and support user preferences.