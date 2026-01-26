WhatsApp sued as lawsuit claims your ‘private’ messages may not be as secure as promised
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
A new lawsuit raises serious questions about WhatsApp’s privacy promises and whether private messages are truly private.
End-to-end encryption has been central to WhatsApp’s identity, particularly following growing global concerns about data security and digital surveillance. Meta, which acquired WhatsApp in 2014, has consistently defended this system as a strong safeguard for user communications.
What are the plaintiffs alleging in the lawsuit?
In the lawsuit filed on Friday in the US District Court in San Francisco, the plaintiffs argue that Meta’s privacy assurances are false. They allege that Meta and WhatsApp store, analyse and can access the substance of users’ communications, despite claims that messages are private.
According to BusinessTech, the plaintiffs accuse Meta and WhatsApp of defrauding billions of users worldwide by promoting a level of privacy that they say does not exist in practice. The case includes plaintiffs from Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico and South Africa, making it an international legal challenge.
The lawsuit claims that workers within Meta and WhatsApp are able to access user communications. It further alleges that these practices contradict the company’s public messaging about encryption and privacy protections.
Who is involved in bringing the case forward?
The group of plaintiffs includes individuals from multiple countries, reflecting the global reach of WhatsApp. The complaint states that information supporting these claims was brought to light by whistleblowers, although no details are provided about who these individuals are or what roles they held.
The plaintiffs’ legal team includes attorneys from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Keller Postman. Lawyers representing these firms did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Another attorney involved in the case, Jay Barnett from Barnett Legal, declined to comment when approached.
What is Meta’s response to the allegations?
Meta has strongly rejected the claims made in the lawsuit. A spokesperson for the company described the legal action as frivolous and stated that Meta intends to pursue sanctions against the plaintiffs’ legal counsel.
Andy Stone, a Meta spokesperson, said in an email that any suggestion WhatsApp messages are not encrypted is categorically false. He added that WhatsApp has used end-to-end encryption based on the Signal protocol for a decade, dismissing the lawsuit as a work of fiction.
Meta maintains that it cannot read private WhatsApp messages and that its encryption technology remains intact and effective.
What could happen next in the legal process?
The plaintiffs’ lawyers are asking the court to certify the case as a class-action lawsuit. If approved, this could allow a much larger group of WhatsApp users to be represented in the proceedings.
At this stage, the case is still in its early phases and no findings have been made by the court. The outcome will depend on how the court assesses the competing claims around WhatsApp’s encryption practices and Meta’s handling of user data.
The lawsuit has reignited debate around digital privacy, corporate transparency and the extent to which users can rely on assurances made by major technology platforms about the security of their communications.
