WhatsApp sued as lawsuit claims your ‘private’ messages may not be as secure as promised

End-to-end encryption has been central to WhatsApp’s identity, particularly following growing global concerns about data security and digital surveillance. Meta, which acquired WhatsApp in 2014, has consistently defended this system as a strong safeguard for user communications.

What are the plaintiffs alleging in the lawsuit?

In the lawsuit filed on Friday in the US District Court in San Francisco, the plaintiffs argue that Meta’s privacy assurances are false. They allege that Meta and WhatsApp store, analyse and can access the substance of users’ communications, despite claims that messages are private.

According to BusinessTech, the plaintiffs accuse Meta and WhatsApp of defrauding billions of users worldwide by promoting a level of privacy that they say does not exist in practice. The case includes plaintiffs from Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico and South Africa, making it an international legal challenge.

The lawsuit claims that workers within Meta and WhatsApp are able to access user communications. It further alleges that these practices contradict the company’s public messaging about encryption and privacy protections.

Who is involved in bringing the case forward?

The group of plaintiffs includes individuals from multiple countries, reflecting the global reach of WhatsApp. The complaint states that information supporting these claims was brought to light by whistleblowers, although no details are provided about who these individuals are or what roles they held.

The plaintiffs’ legal team includes attorneys from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Keller Postman. Lawyers representing these firms did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Another attorney involved in the case, Jay Barnett from Barnett Legal, declined to comment when approached.