What do women really need to know about intimacy and sexual health?

Content warning: This content discusses adult themes related to sexual health and is intended for mature audiences.

She's back. After countless requests from listeners, gynaecologist and sexologist Dr Nompumelelo "Mpume" Zenda

https://mysexualhealth.co.za/dr-mpume-zenda

joins host Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba on the Don't Hold Back podcast for round two. This time, they're diving into sexual health, intimacy, and all the questions women want answered but rarely get the chance to ask.

The conversation doesn't shy away from the real stuff. Dr Zenda addresses concerns about sexual experiences, clears up damaging myths about women's bodies, and explains how things like hormonal contraceptives, childbirth, and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) can impact your libido and intimate life.

Why talking openly about sex matters

Dr Zenda's strength is making complicated medical information accessible and relatable. She stresses that healthy relationships need open communication about desires and boundaries, and that understanding your own body is part of self-care.

Want to hear more? Watch or listen to the full episode below and get the expert insights you've been looking for.