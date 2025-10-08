What do women really need to know about intimacy and sexual health?

What women need to know about sexual health
Updated | By ECR / DW
Gynaecologist Dr Mpume Zenda returns to Don't Hold Back for the frank conversation about sexual wellness that listeners have been requesting. No shame, no judgment, just honest answers.
Content warning: This content discusses adult themes related to sexual health and is intended for mature audiences.
She's back. After countless requests from listeners, gynaecologist and sexologist Dr Nompumelelo "Mpume" Zenda
https://mysexualhealth.co.za/dr-mpume-zendajoins host Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba on the Don't Hold Back podcast for round two. This time, they're diving into sexual health, intimacy, and all the questions women want answered but rarely get the chance to ask.
The conversation doesn't shy away from the real stuff. Dr Zenda addresses concerns about sexual experiences, clears up damaging myths about women's bodies, and explains how things like hormonal contraceptives, childbirth, and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) can impact your libido and intimate life.
Why talking openly about sex matters
Dr Zenda's strength is making complicated medical information accessible and relatable. She stresses that healthy relationships need open communication about desires and boundaries, and that understanding your own body is part of self-care.
Want to hear more? Watch or listen to the full episode below and get the expert insights you've been looking for.
Meanwhile, in part 1, Nozibele and Dr Zenda unpacked the importance of pleasure, body confidence and how to approach difficult conversations with male partners. The episode opens the door to deeper understanding, mutual respect, and personal empowerment.
Watch or listen to the previous episode below:
Don’t Hold Back is an internationally recognised podcast co-produced by East Coast Radio, Jacaranda FM, and Deutsche Welle. Each episode tackles taboo topics and real-life challenges faced by South Africans under 35 - from identity and culture to mental health and relationships.
MORE ABOUT NOZIBELE QAMNGANA-MAYABA:
Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba is an award-winning author, HIV activist, certified life coach, and TV presenter. She is best known for her bestselling book I Am Still Me and for hosting the groundbreaking docu-series #YesIHaveHIV, which earned critical acclaim for its impact on HIV awareness in South Africa. A respected public speaker and social commentator, Nozibele uses her platforms to challenge stigma, empower young people, and lead honest conversations about identity, health, and personal growth.
Don’t Hold Back has received international and local recognition, including:
- Bronze Winner - 2023 Anthem Awards (Education, Art & Culture / Podcast or Audio)
- Finalist - 2023 New York Festivals Radio Awards
- Shortlisted - 2023 Publisher Podcast Awards (Best Health & Wellbeing Podcast)
- Finalist - 2023 AIB Awards (Presenter of the Year: Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba)
- Spotlight of the Year (Podcast) - 2023 African Podcast and Voice Awards
- Gold Winner - 2024 South African Podcasting Awards (Wellness & Relationships)
Find more episodes of #DontHoldBack in the channel below, or wherever you get your favourite podcasts:
