What defines middle class in South Africa and how much do you need to earn?

South Africa does not have an official definition of middle class and estimates of who belongs to this group vary dramatically. Depending on the measure used, monthly earnings considered ‘middle class’ can range from as little as R3,700 to as much as R30,000. This wide variation reflects the country’s high unemployment rates, persistent wage inequality, and social complexities.

Why is defining the middle class so difficult?

According to the Research on Socioeconomic Policy (RESEP) group at Stellenbosch University, using income alone is not sufficient to define the middle class. RESEP explains that the concept originates from developed countries, where a substantial layer of society is well educated, skilled, and earns a comfortable salary. However, applying this definition in a developing country like South Africa presents challenges.

For instance, if middle class is determined using a median income measure, South Africans in this category often have limited tertiary education, lower earnings, and occupy unskilled or semi-skilled jobs. On the other hand, if the criteria focus on education, skills, and higher-paying jobs, this segment moves closer to the top of the income spectrum, representing only 1% to 3% of the population.

What is the current income range for middle-class South Africans?

Analysts calculate the middle class by examining all salaries in the country and dividing them by the number of employed people to determine an average. The median income in South Africa sits at about R5,400, which is relatively low and makes the term ‘middle class’ somewhat ambiguous.

To provide a more accurate picture, the term is often broken down into subclasses: lower middle, middle, and upper middle class, each reflecting what a household can typically afford based on its earnings. South Africa’s latest labour data shows that the unemployment rate fell to 31.9% in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 1.3 percentage points from the previous quarter. While encouraging, Statistics South Africa notes that a single statistic does not capture the full complexity of the employment landscape.

According to BusinessTech, Stats SA’s quarterly employment survey (QES) reports that the average monthly salary increased to R29,490 in the third quarter of 2025, up slightly from R29,402 in the previous quarter.

How do research institutions define middle-class earnings?

Discovery Bank’s SpendTrend report identifies middle-income earners as those earning between R100,000 and R350,000 annually, roughly R8,300 to R29,200 per month. This range aligns closely with the South African Reserve Bank’s estimates.

The Bureau of Economic Research defines middle-class households as earning between R5,000 and R20,000 per month, slightly below the figures suggested by research firm Eighty20, which identifies middle-income South Africans as earning between R8,000 and R30,000 monthly.

In contrast, the World Inequality Database uses a median measure and notes a much smaller range of R3,700 to R3,800 per month, including people who do not receive an income.