The weirdest things we’ve asked AI: Stacey Norman & J Sbu’s hilarious (yet informative) chat

What started as a cautionary tale about someone blindly following AI’s advice for a homemade remedy (and ending up in hospital!) quickly turned into a laugh-out-loud exploration of our growing relationship with artificial intelligence.

Stacey Norman and J Sbu dove into one of the quirkiest topics making the rounds: the weirdest things people have asked AI.

You called in to share your own bizarre AI interactions. One listener confessed to sending selfies to AI platforms just to receive compliments, admitting the validation was addictive, even if she had no idea where her photos ended up!



Stacey and J Sbu couldn’t help but joke about the new-age quest for digital flattery, imagining what AI would say about their own photos.

The conversation also touched on the limits of AI, with callers warning against asking bots about nuanced emotions, moral dilemmas or sarcasm - areas where machines just can’t match human understanding.

Yet, as one listener shared, sometimes AI’s advice can be surprisingly helpful, like when it offered relationship tips that actually worked!

Whether it’s seeking validation, life hacks, or just a quick laugh, their show reminded us to use AI responsibly and not to take its advice too seriously.