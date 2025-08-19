WATCH: World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
China's humanoid robot games have gone viral online. Here’s what we know.
China's technological advancements in humanoid robotics took centre stage at the recent Humanoid Robot Games, held at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing.
@bbcnews The World Humanoid Robot Games are under way in Beijing, China, with participants from 16 countries - organisers say the event helps trial and refine current robotics. #Robotics #Humanoid #Robots #AI #BBCNews ♬ original sound - BBC News
The event featured teams from leading Chinese universities competing with pint-sized humanoid robots, demonstrating the country's growing expertise in artificial intelligence (AI).
The games are part of China's efforts to promote the adoption of "embodied AI," an industry that has received significant government support. Several cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, have established 10 billion yuan robotics industry funds, and the state-owned Bank of China has announced plans for 1 trillion yuan of financial support to the AI industry over the next five years.
Humanoid robots are seen as a potential solution to China's ageing population and shrinking workforce, reports The Guardian. Robots could offer practical and emotional support for older people, and take the place of employees on factory lines as China transitions to more high-tech jobs. According to Dr. Kyle Chan, a researcher at Princeton University, China views humanoids as a way to address these challenges and position itself as a world leader in the field.
However, training humanoid robots poses significant challenges. Unlike large language models, which can be trained on vast amounts of digital data, humanoid robots require more specialised data, such as navigating crowded spaces or climbing stairs. China's efforts to deploy robots in real-world settings can help companies collect more data, but data collection remains a major bottleneck in the industry.
Image courtesy of TikTok
