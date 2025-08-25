WATCH: Whales breach near shore at Umhlanga Beach

With every breach, a crowd of onlookers cheered in excitement. The magnificent sight left us feeling a tad bit jealous that we didn’t get to experience it.

Speaking to East Coast Radio, Mitchell recounted the surprising moment during one of his daily hour-long walks. "It was a total surprise," he described, noting how he initially noticed a crowd of people with cameras. Expecting to see something ordinary like ships, he was instead surprised by the sight of whales breaching the water.

"I saw the peak of something coming out and I decided, hey, there must be something big here."

One of the most remarkable elements of the experience was the atmosphere created by the onlookers. "The energy of the crowd was amazing," Mitchell shared, reflecting on the people along the shore. He vividly remembers the sound of clapping and excitement as the whales continued their display. "It was almost as if the whales were saying, 'hey, I'm gonna give you guys a free show today.'”

Mitchell expressed the impact that witnessing such natural beauty had on him. "It literally feels as if there is something bigger than you on this planet," he explained. For him, the event served as a reminder of the greater world beyond individual challenges and situations.

The video of the whales has gained significant attention online, garnering over 200,000 views. Mitchell noted that many who watched it felt as if the whales were performing, aware of their audience onshore.

"For locals here in Durban, it was almost as if somebody from outside had to give them a sneak peek of what's in Durban," Mitchell commented.

With a strong travel history, Mitchell has been advocating for exploring the hidden gems of South Africa. "As South Africans, it's imperative that we travel the entire South Africa," he advised.

Take a look at the clip here: