WATCH: Whales breach near shore at Umhlanga Beach
Updated | By Reeshni Chetty-McConnachie
A now-viral video shared on social media had us feeling all kinds of left out as a few humpback whales made their way to Umhlanga Beach.
Fitness and lifestyle content creator Randall Mitchell gave us the biggest FOMO with a recent video shared on TikTok.
The 17-second clip showed a few humpback whales near the shoreline at Umhlanga Beach.
With every breach, a crowd of onlookers cheered in excitement. The magnificent sight left us feeling a tad bit jealous that we didn’t get to experience it.
Speaking to East Coast Radio, Mitchell recounted the surprising moment during one of his daily hour-long walks. "It was a total surprise," he described, noting how he initially noticed a crowd of people with cameras. Expecting to see something ordinary like ships, he was instead surprised by the sight of whales breaching the water.
"I saw the peak of something coming out and I decided, hey, there must be something big here."
One of the most remarkable elements of the experience was the atmosphere created by the onlookers. "The energy of the crowd was amazing," Mitchell shared, reflecting on the people along the shore. He vividly remembers the sound of clapping and excitement as the whales continued their display. "It was almost as if the whales were saying, 'hey, I'm gonna give you guys a free show today.'”
Mitchell expressed the impact that witnessing such natural beauty had on him. "It literally feels as if there is something bigger than you on this planet," he explained. For him, the event served as a reminder of the greater world beyond individual challenges and situations.
The video of the whales has gained significant attention online, garnering over 200,000 views. Mitchell noted that many who watched it felt as if the whales were performing, aware of their audience onshore.
"For locals here in Durban, it was almost as if somebody from outside had to give them a sneak peek of what's in Durban," Mitchell commented.
With a strong travel history, Mitchell has been advocating for exploring the hidden gems of South Africa. "As South Africans, it's imperative that we travel the entire South Africa," he advised.
Take a look at the clip here:
@randallmitch Wait for it… #fyp #viral #whale #tiktoksa #durbantiktok ♬ original sound - Randall Mitchell
Here’s what some social media users had to say:
Trudy wrote: “Durbanites have the best vibes, clapping and cheering like its an Ushaka marine world show.”
Siphumelele Zondi commented: “South Africans must be the luckiest people on Earth. Imagine minding your business, suddenly … magic!”
Seejeeboo shared: Only in Durban the whales know the locals. He's like ‘I'm coming there just now, come say hello’.”
Humpback Whales in Durban
While we experienced some FOMO, this isn’t a unique occurrence. Whale and Dolphin Tours Durban explains that humpback whales migrate from Antarctica between May and November.
These spectacular creatures migrate along the east coast of our beautiful country through the coastal waters of Durban and through to Mozambique and Madagascar.
The whales breed and give birth during this period.
Image courtesy of TikTok
