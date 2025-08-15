Watch: Teacher uses music to educate about consent

A Namibian teacher, Gelda Waterboer, has created a powerful tool to educate her students about body autonomy and boundaries. She has turned a crucial lesson into a catchy 51-second song that her learners can remember and repeat.

The song, which has been viewed over 54 million times on TikTok, is a call-and-response about safety and speaking up.

The song's lyrics are clear and empowering, teaching children that their bodies are their own and that they have the right to set boundaries. The learners echo every line, repeating phrases such as:

"These are my private parts, private parts, private parts, these are my private parts no-one should touch them, no-one should see them."

"And if you touch my private parts, private parts, I will tell my mother, I will tell my father, I will tell my teacher."

The tone in which Waterboer sings the song with the kids is strong and emotive. It aids in solidifying the seriousness of the situation for these little ones.

Take a look at the video here: