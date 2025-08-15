Watch: Teacher uses music to educate about consent
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
A Namibian teacher has been praised for using a song to teach her students about consent and body autonomy, giving them the tools they need to protect themselves and set boundaries
A Namibian teacher, Gelda Waterboer, has created a powerful tool to educate her students about body autonomy and boundaries. She has turned a crucial lesson into a catchy 51-second song that her learners can remember and repeat.
The song, which has been viewed over 54 million times on TikTok, is a call-and-response about safety and speaking up.
The song's lyrics are clear and empowering, teaching children that their bodies are their own and that they have the right to set boundaries. The learners echo every line, repeating phrases such as:
- "These are my private parts, private parts, private parts, these are my private parts no-one should touch them, no-one should see them."
- "And if you touch my private parts, private parts, I will tell my mother, I will tell my father, I will tell my teacher."
The tone in which Waterboer sings the song with the kids is strong and emotive. It aids in solidifying the seriousness of the situation for these little ones.
Take a look at the video here:
@gelda_waterboer ♬ original sound - Gelda Waterboer
Here's what some social media users had to say:
purpleflower936 believes: "The aggression is valid 👌."
lauren said: "This is actually the level of seriousness needed for this."
MissGose.S commented: "Someone give her “Teacher of the year” award 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽"
Image courtesy of TikTok
