WATCH: Tabla remix of Sister Bettina is ‘sprinkled with some Durban curry’

WATCH: Tabla remix of Sister Bethina is ‘sprinkled with some Durban curry’
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
South Africans love a creative twist on a classic tune and one TikTok creator recently gave the country just that. A man posting under the handle @aavi996 went viral after sharing his unique interpretation of the iconic track Sister Bethina.
Instead of a typical remix, he brought in the rich sounds of traditional Indian hand drums – the tabla. From the moment his hands hit the skins, the rhythm blended seamlessly with the unmistakable beat of Sister Bethina. It was a cultural crossover nobody expected, but everybody loved.
The short clip quickly racked up thousands of likes, with TikTok users flooding the comments section to praise his talent. Many couldn’t stop gushing about how perfectly the tabla matched the South African favourite, while others said it left them smiling from ear to ear.
What made the performance so special was more than just the music. Viewers pointed out how the video beautifully showcased the diversity that makes South Africa unique. One track, two cultures and countless proud reactions.
People shared how the remix made them feel proud to be South African, with comments celebrating both the skill on display and the joy it brought to timelines. In a world where viral videos come and go, this one stood out for its authenticity and fun spirit.
Take a look at the video below:
@aavi996 Happy Heritage Day To All My Super South Africans 🇿🇦😁 #heritageday #southafrica #sisterbettina #tabla #lordsrikrishna ♬ original sound - Aavishkar Singh
Here's what social media users had to say:
Namza 🇿🇦 said: "This is the ONLY "remix" to Sister Bettina we allow, sprinkled with some Durban Curry."
SAMKE wrote: "Sprinkle of masala to the national anthem 🔥🔥"
Christel Schoeman shared: "RSA in the DNA 🥰"
FoxieLoxie commented: "Sister Betina braised with onions garlic and chillies."
Image courtesy of TikTok
