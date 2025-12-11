WATCH: PhD graduate honours late loved ones in powerful tribute

Dr Mpho Cynthia Motseki’s PhD graduation from the University of the Western Cape was far more than a ceremonial walk across a stage. It became a deeply symbolic moment of remembrance, love and resilience. While the world saw a graduate in a striking custom-made gown, Dr Motseki knew she was surrounded by the people who shaped her, supported her and left a permanent imprint on her life.

Her dress carried the printed faces of her late parents, siblings, nieces and nephews who passed away during her academic journey. Each image represented a story, a bond and a life that continues to guide her

What would have been an individual achievement became a collective triumph. Dr Motseki shared that her mother, father, brother, her brother’s daughter, her nephew and even a baby who passed away seven days after birth were all present with her through the dress.

She honoured them not only through the images but through the strength it took to arrive at this milestone after losing so many pillars of her world. The dress transformed the stage into sacred ground, where her ancestors and late family members walked with her in spirit.

This tribute held another layer of significance. Dr Motseki had once cut her hair as an expression of grief and renewal after losing multiple family members, including Prof Motseki, her brother. Standing on the stage with their faces adorning her gown symbolised a powerful shift from mourning to honouring. The graduation became a space where she reclaimed her story, acknowledging her pain while celebrating her perseverance.