 WATCH: Man brings Zulu dancing to the ice rink
WATCH: Man brings Zulu dancing to the ice rink

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

 A man took pride to a whole new level, performing an iconic Zulu dance on ice.

Man performing Zulu dance on ice rink
Man performing Zulu dance on ice rink / @sylvesternjabulo69 / TikTok

It’s not every day that South Africans see traditional Zulu dance meet an ice rink. However, that’s exactly what happened when a TikTok user shared a video of himself performing the traditional dance on slippery ice.

The video, posted by @sylvesternjabulo69, quickly melted hearts and racked up over 23k views in a few days! 

Viewers couldn’t get enough of his confidence as he stomped, kicked and moved with precision, transforming an ice rink into his very own stage.

While usually performed in groups, solo performances allow dancers to show off their agility and style. Seeing it done on ice, however, added a completely new twist.

TikTok users filled the comments section with laughter, admiration and plenty of playful remarks. Many praised the dancer for his creativity and courage, while others joked about how tricky it must have been to balance tradition and ice skates.


@sylvesternjabulo69 Ayy cha Nami angizenzi🙌😂😭 #viral #fyp #everyone #foryou #zulutiktok ♬ original sound - Silvester_Njabulo

Here's what just two social media users had to say:

SENZOKUHLE ANDRÈ KHUMALO said:
"This is peak 🤣"

life is like rice  commented:
"Insane balance 😂😂😂"

The fusion of culture and comedy gave South Africans something to smile about, proving once again that no matter where they are, the rhythm of Zulu pride can find its footing, even on frozen ground.

Stacey and J Sbu new show banner

Image courtesy of TikTok

