WATCH: Man brings Zulu dancing to the ice rink

It’s not every day that South Africans see traditional Zulu dance meet an ice rink. However, that’s exactly what happened when a TikTok user shared a video of himself performing the traditional dance on slippery ice.

The video, posted by @sylvesternjabulo69, quickly melted hearts and racked up over 23k views in a few days!

Viewers couldn’t get enough of his confidence as he stomped, kicked and moved with precision, transforming an ice rink into his very own stage.

While usually performed in groups, solo performances allow dancers to show off their agility and style. Seeing it done on ice, however, added a completely new twist.

TikTok users filled the comments section with laughter, admiration and plenty of playful remarks. Many praised the dancer for his creativity and courage, while others joked about how tricky it must have been to balance tradition and ice skates.



