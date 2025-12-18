Warning: That Temu or Shein bargain could be risky

Online bargains are tempting, but new findings raise important questions for South Africans who regularly shop on Temu and Shein.

South Africans have increasingly turned to international online marketplaces such as Temu and Shein for affordable clothing, electronics and household items. The appeal lies in low prices, wide product ranges and the convenience of doorstep delivery. However, recent testing carried out in Europe and South Africa has raised concerns about the safety of some products sold on these platforms, prompting renewed attention to what consumers may be exposing themselves and their families to.

Why are Temu and Shein products under scrutiny? Consumer organisations in Belgium, Germany and Denmark recently conducted an extensive assessment of products bought from Temu and Shein. The analysis focused on whether popular items complied with European Union safety regulations. A total of 162 products were tested, revealing that almost 70% did not meet the required standards. According to MyBroadband, these findings echo earlier local concerns after its own 2024 investigation found that Temu allowed merchants to sell electronic products in South Africa without the necessary approvals from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) and the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS). What products were tested? The European study was conducted by Belgian consumer organisation Testachats in March 2025. Researchers purchased 81 products from Temu and 81 from Shein. These were divided evenly into three categories: toys for babies and young children up to the age of three, USB chargers and necklaces. Testachats stated that the selection was random and based on best-selling items. There was no deliberate attempt to target products that appeared unsafe. All items were then sent to specialised laboratories for testing against European safety standards. How were safety standards assessed? USB chargers and children’s toys were evaluated for mechanical safety, electrical safety and correct labelling. Toys and necklaces were also tested for the presence of metals and toxic substances. The aim was to determine whether the products posed physical, electrical or chemical risks to consumers. The outcome was clear. Testachats reported that 112 of the 162 products failed to comply with at least one European regulation, making them illegal for sale in the European Union.

What risks were found in children’s toys? The results for toys intended for very young children were particularly concerning. On Temu, 26 of the 27 toys tested showed at least one defect. Only one toy passed without any issues. On Shein, every toy tested had some form of non-compliance. The problems included small detachable parts, dangerous shapes, chemical substances and misleading labelling. Around 60% of all toys tested presented medium to high risks such as choking, suffocation, electric shock or chemical exposure. Small detachable components that could be swallowed were the most common hazard identified. How safe were the USB chargers? USB chargers performed poorly across both platforms. Of the 54 chargers tested, 52 failed at least one mechanical or electrical safety test. Approximately 31% were classified as high risk. The dangers ranged from rapid deterioration and short circuits to overheating. Some chargers reportedly exceeded temperatures of 100°C when overloaded, increasing the risk of burns or fires. Only one charger from each platform passed all tests without issue. Did jewellery pose health risks? Necklaces were less problematic overall, but serious concerns were still identified. Five of the 54 necklaces tested were found to be non-compliant due to excessive levels of cadmium Testachats warned that cadmium is a toxic and carcinogenic metal linked to bone and kidney damage. The risk is higher when jewellery is placed in the mouth, sucked or swallowed. One necklace contained more than 85% cadmium, exceeding the permitted limit by over 8,500 times. Two others also surpassed legal thresholds by significant margins. What do consumer advocates say? Julie Frère, spokesperson for Testachats, compared shopping on these platforms to a game of chance. She stated that while some products may be acceptable, others pose serious safety risks. Frère also warned that low prices can come at a hidden cost, as cheaper products may lack the safety guarantees associated with established brands. How have Shein and Temu responded? In May, Shein announced plans to strengthen its safety and quality protocols. The company aims to increase the number of product tests from 2 million in 2024 to 2.5 million in 2025. It said testing is carried out throughout the sales cycle in partnership with internationally recognised agencies such as Bureau Veritas, Intertek, SGS and TÜV SÜD. Temu told MyBroadband that it takes product safety seriously. It said the items identified in the report were removed from sale and relevant sellers were notified. Temu outlined a quality control system that includes seller verification, documentation checks and ongoing screening through automated systems, expert reviews and physical inspections. The company added that it invested $100 million in compliance and quality control in 2025, with plans to double that investment next year. What does this mean for South African shoppers? For South Africans who enjoy shopping on Temu and Shein, the findings highlight the importance of caution. While low prices are appealing, the absence of consistent safety compliance raises questions about the risks associated with certain products, particularly electronics and items intended for children.

Image courtesy of iStock