Vine is back: diVine revives the six-second ‘chaos’ we never stopped quoting

When Vine was shut down by Twitter, now X, in 2017, many believed the era of six-second videos had ended for good. Its short clips, memorable quotes such as “Do it for the Vine,” and unique humour seemed destined to remain only in online memory. Now, a surprising revival effort is bringing the platform back in a new form

Who is behind the diVine reboot?

Jack Dorsey, the former Twitter chief and current CEO at payments company Block, is supporting the comeback through a new app called diVine. Reports Fortune that the app aims to restore 10,000 archived Vine videos once considered lost. The project is being funded by Dorsey’s nonprofit, named and Other Stuff, and will include filters designed to block AI-generated posts, ensuring clips remain authentic recordings created by real users.

The revival may even outpace a similar idea from Elon Musk. In August, Musk said that X was working on opening access to its Vine archive, although it remains uncertain whether this will materialise. X did not respond to Fortune’s request for comment.

How will diVine bring back original Vine videos?

The diVine initiative is being led by Evan Henshaw-Plath, also known as Rabble, a longtime collaborator of Dorsey dating back to their days at Odeo, the podcasting platform that eventually led to the creation of Twitter. Henshaw-Plath told TechCrunch that part of the motivation behind the project is to return to the pre-AI, web 2.0 era that shaped early social media culture.

He explained that the goal is to recreate a time when users could choose who they followed, control what appeared in their feed and trust that the videos they saw were made by real people. Through months of research and coding, he managed to retrieve a significant number of the platform’s most popular videos and linked user accounts. This was achieved using an archive stored by the Archive Team, a group dedicated to preserving online platforms at risk of disappearing.

What does this mean for former Vine creators?

Previous Vine users will be able to claim their revived accounts by verifying access to the social media accounts linked to their original profiles. They will also have the option to request the removal of any videos they no longer wish to be displayed.

In a statement to TechCrunch, Dorsey said that his nonprofit was created to enable creative engineers such as Henshaw-Plath to demonstrate what is possible using permissionless protocols that do not depend on the decisions of a corporate owner. This aligns with the broader aim of diVine, which is to restore a piece of internet history while keeping it open, nostalgic and rooted in human-made creativity.