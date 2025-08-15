Vaping dangers: Study finds fungi growing in mouthpieces

A recent study by the University of Florida has uncovered a potentially alarming health risk associated with vaping. Researchers discovered that the mouthpieces of electronic cigarettes can harbour fungi that could be harmful to users.

The study found that vapes could be colonised with pathogenic microbes that may contribute to lung disease, due to their enclosed plastic design and temperature fluctuations.

The researchers analysed the mouthpieces of 25 e-cigarette users and found that:

Over 80% of the fungi found could cause illness and included pathogens that could cause lung disease.

Very few mouthpieces harboured bacteria, but they were abundantly colonised by fungi, including types such as Rhodotorula, Aureobasidium, Cystobasidium, and Meyerozyma.

The most commonly found fungus, Cystobasidium, caused more mucus in the lungs of mice, making breathing more difficult and showing signs of lung disease such as chronic bronchitis.

This study shared the potential risks of vaping, particularly with regards to lung health. Many vapers who took part in the study reported not cleaning their vapes, which may contribute to the growth of fungi and other pathogens. Regular cleaning and maintenance of e-cigarettes may help reduce the risk of fungal colonisation.

While the study's findings are relatively concerning, it's essential to note that the research has not been peer-reviewed.



Further studies are needed to confirm the results and understand the full implications of fungal colonisation in e-cigarettes.