 Do you thrive on compliments or shrug them off? Stacey and J Sbu talk validation
Do you thrive on compliments or shrug them off? Stacey and J Sbu talk validation

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

Do you need constant reassurance or are you confident without it?

emotional support
iStock

You know how we all have that one friend who cannot send a text without adding “what do you think?” That is the same friend who triple checks their outfit in the mirror, then in the reflection of the toaster, then again in the car window. 

On the other hand, there are people who seem to move through life like they were born with a built-in cheerleading squad in their head. 

It makes you wonder. Why do some of us crave validation like it is our daily vitamin, while others can go years without hearing a single “you are doing great” and still thrive? 

Maybe it is because you were loved really well growing up, so you learned your worth early and now enjoy compliments as a sweet extra. Or maybe you were not loved enough and every “I am proud of you” feels like filling a gap you have been carrying since childhood.

Stacey Norman shared her story of having extremely supportive parents. Her father, specifically, made her feel as though she could do everything perfectly. 

While J Sbu didn’t share a personal story, he did share words of advice for those struggling with a need for validation. 

Registered psychological counsellor Linda Turner weighed in on the professional side. If you missed it live, listen in above. 

Image courtesy of iStock

