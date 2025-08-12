Do you thrive on compliments or shrug them off? Stacey and J Sbu talk validation
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Do you need constant reassurance or are you confident without it?
Do you need constant reassurance or are you confident without it?
You know how we all have that one friend who cannot send a text without adding “what do you think?” That is the same friend who triple checks their outfit in the mirror, then in the reflection of the toaster, then again in the car window.
On the other hand, there are people who seem to move through life like they were born with a built-in cheerleading squad in their head.
It makes you wonder. Why do some of us crave validation like it is our daily vitamin, while others can go years without hearing a single “you are doing great” and still thrive?
Maybe it is because you were loved really well growing up, so you learned your worth early and now enjoy compliments as a sweet extra. Or maybe you were not loved enough and every “I am proud of you” feels like filling a gap you have been carrying since childhood.
Stacey Norman shared her story of having extremely supportive parents. Her father, specifically, made her feel as though she could do everything perfectly.
While J Sbu didn’t share a personal story, he did share words of advice for those struggling with a need for validation.
Registered psychological counsellor Linda Turner weighed in on the professional side. If you missed it live, listen in above.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of iStock
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 8 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago