The unlikely revival of an iconic phone

The company plans to revive the beloved devices by retrofitting them with modern hardware and software, giving them a fresh lease on life. This move comes after BlackBerry's legacy devices stopped functioning reliably in January 2022, when the company decommissioned services for older versions of its operating system.

The revamped devices, dubbed the Zinwa Q25 Pro, will feature a new main board with a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage capacity, reports MyBroadband. The phones will also come equipped with a 3,000mAh battery, a 50MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. The devices will run on Android 13, providing users with access to the Google Play Store and other modern apps.

The Zinwa Q25 Pro is not just a nostalgic throwback but a practical solution for those seeking a simpler mobile experience. With the rise of the "digital detox" movement, many users are looking for ways to reduce their screen time and disconnect from the constant stream of notifications. The Zinwa Q25 Pro, with its physical QWERTY keyboard and compact design, offers a refreshing alternative to modern smartphones.

The company plans to begin shipping devices to the first 100 backers by the end of August 2025 and enter mass production in mid-September. With shipping available to South Africa and potentially other countries, the Zinwa Q25 Pro is set to appeal to a global audience.

While BlackBerry itself may not be behind the revival, the Zinwa Q25 Pro is a testament to the enduring appeal of the brand. With its unique blend of classic design and modern functionality, the Zinwa Q25 Pro is poised to capture the hearts of nostalgia-driven consumers and those seeking a more focused mobile experience.