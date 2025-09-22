UKZN student’s inspiring journey from homeless to PhD graduate
Declek Khwazi Magubane, a 31-year-old man from Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, has achieved a remarkable milestone by graduating with a Doctor of Philosophy in Economics from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN). His journey is one of power, resilience, faith, and education.
Who is Declek Khwazi Magubane?
Magubane was once homeless on the streets of Pietermaritzburg's CBD. Born in KwaMpumuza and raised in Hanniville, he experienced profound loss in his early childhood, losing his legal guardians and moving between orphanages before ending up on the streets.
What Turned His Life Around?
December 2007 marked a turning point in Magubane's life when he was welcomed into the spiritual family of Zoleka Ngcobo and Bee Ngcobo, who became his loving parents. After giving his life to Christ, he went back to school, starting again from Grade 8, and never looked back.
How Did He Achieve His PhD?
Magubane pursued education with determination, despite facing personal challenges that affected his mental health. With the guidance of two supportive supervisors, Professor Phocenah Nyantanga and Dr Ntokozo Nzimande, he completed his thesis, Cross-Country Macroprudential Coordination and Financial Stability in Advanced and Systemic Middle-Income Economies.
What is the Significance of His Research?
Magubane's research examined global financial systems and the delicate balance between coordination and independence in economic policy. His work underscored the importance of collaboration in global financial regulation while recognising the need for nations to maintain independence.
What Does His Achievement Mean to Him?
For Magubane, his PhD represents more than just a academic achievement. It symbolises survival, faith, and the power of education to transform lives. His story serves as an inspiration to others, demonstrating what can be achieved through resilience, faith, and opportunity.
