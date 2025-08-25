The TV remote war at home, how do you keep the peace?

Do you remember as a child when your dad came home and you handed that TV remote over as fast as you could? Stacey and J Sbu explored the TV remote war at home and how exactly parents of today are keeping the peace.

We heard from one listener who said their three-year-old tends to have more control of the remote than she does! Now that sent Stacey Norman over the edge, as a '90s kid, this is something she simply could not get behind.

Stacey recently moved in with her partner, and she shared how she woke up at 5 am to watch UFC!

Mbalenhle from Pietermaritzburg has her own TV in her bedroom, while the kids' TV is in the lounge. The key, according to Stacey (after chatting to Mbalenhle), is to have money and multiple TVs.

Mario from Newlands East says his peace comes during the week as everyone watches whatever they want but on the weekend, its his time to shine!

“Come the weekend, I don’t want to hear nobody’s [sic] excuses,” he explained.

J Sbu says the TV remote handling coincides with the person who has the best seat in the lounge and the person who gets their food dished up first.

“What happened to the good old days when you just sent the kids outside to play?” he said.

Chrissy from Phoenix is ALWAYS in control. “The kids know the rules: when mommy is home, no one touches the remote,” she shared. She did, however, share that when her husband comes home, there tends to be a bit of a riff but they’ve learned how to compromise.