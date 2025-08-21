A trolley that ‘thinks’: Checkers pilots the Xpress Trolley

Gone are the days of endless queues and overflowing trollies. Checkers is piloting South Africa's first smart shopping trolley, the Xpress Trolley, ushering in a new era of retail that's all about convenience and control.

This isn't just a cart with a screen; it's a mobile command centre designed to streamline your shopping trip from start to finish.

The Xpress Trolley puts the power back in the shopper's hands. Shoprite Holdings explains that by scanning your Xtra Savings card at the start, you activate a personalised shopping assistant.

As you navigate the aisles, the screen on the trolley acts as your digital copilot, displaying real-time product details and personalised deals. This integrated tech helps you keep tabs on your spending with a live running total, so there are no surprises at the end.

For those who get lost in the labyrinth of a hypermarket, the trolley's built-in in-store navigation feature is a game-changer, pointing you toward exactly what you need.

The magic really happens at the end of your journey. With the Xpress Trolley, you can bypass the traditional checkout queue entirely. After you've scanned all your items and bagged them as you go, you simply head to a dedicated lane and pay directly on the trolley using your saved bank card. The process is seamless and quick, making the checkout bottleneck a thing of the past.

The whole operation is a major flex in efficiency and tech integration and it's already being tested by employees and a select number of customers at Checkers Hyper Brackenfell and Checkers Constantia.