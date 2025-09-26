Tributes pour in for popular SA content creator who passed away
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Matthew Parry took to social media with a heartwrenching post, revealing that his brother (and one-half of The Boys South Africa) has passed away.
Matthew Parry took to social media with a heartwrenching post, revealing that his brother (and one-half of The Boys South Africa) has passed away.
If you’re an avid social media user in South Africa, you’ve probably come across videos of two young men asking strangers questions and handing them wads of cash.
Known as The Boys South Africa, these content creators are well-known for changing lives with their engaging videos that have amassed thousands of views on various platforms.
Recently, sad news has come to light as we learned that one half of the duo has passed away.
Taking to social media, Matthew Parry shared that his little brother, Joey Parry, passed on.
"This is the hardest thing I've ever had to write. To Joey. My little brother. Best friend. World. The person I've spent every day with over the past ten years. I'll miss you forever, in all the moments big and small," Matthew shared on a social media post.
Matthew recalled the heartwrenching moment he found his brother:
"Finding you, sleeping peacefully in your bed, was the hardest thing I’ll ever have to see. Just know that I tried my best to save you."
Matthew noted that he would continue their legacy as it is something he knows his brother would want.
"I know you'd want me to continue your legacy,” he said.
He thanked their followers for displaying undying support.
“I just want to say thank you to everyone who's shown Joey love over these past few days and years, in big and little ways—helped him in any way, made him smile, laugh, grow. Thank you to everyone that's reached out to me and my family, offered love, a shoulder to cry on, kind words, even a hug. It means more than words can explain."
Social media blew up with responses from content creators and followers alike.
South African musician Sho Madjozi wrote: “What!? Condolences 💔”
GarlicDip5000 shared: “So so sorry for this loss. He was a powerhouse in sharing stories that showed us how much in common we all have. He always treated people with such grace and dignity, all while entertaining us as your loving audience. He won’t be forgotten. Stay strong bro.”
lwethu.🥷 commented: Nah this can't be real..why him💔 My heart breaks for you. I’m so deeply sorry for your loss. R.I.P Joey
At this stage, no cause of death has been confirmed
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of The Boys South Africa / TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: The week that was with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Dr Nonjabulo Ndaba makes history as UKZN’s youngest PhD graduate in Occupational Therapy
Dr Nonjabulo Ndaba has made history at UKZN as the youngest PhD graduate...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago