Tributes pour in for popular SA content creator who passed away

Known as The Boys South Africa , these content creators are well-known for changing lives with their engaging videos that have amassed thousands of views on various platforms.

If you’re an avid social media user in South Africa, you’ve probably come across videos of two young men asking strangers questions and handing them wads of cash.

Recently, sad news has come to light as we learned that one half of the duo has passed away.

Taking to social media, Matthew Parry shared that his little brother, Joey Parry, passed on.

"This is the hardest thing I've ever had to write. To Joey. My little brother. Best friend. World. The person I've spent every day with over the past ten years. I'll miss you forever, in all the moments big and small," Matthew shared on a social media post.

Matthew recalled the heartwrenching moment he found his brother:

"Finding you, sleeping peacefully in your bed, was the hardest thing I’ll ever have to see. Just know that I tried my best to save you."

Matthew noted that he would continue their legacy as it is something he knows his brother would want.

"I know you'd want me to continue your legacy,” he said.

He thanked their followers for displaying undying support.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who's shown Joey love over these past few days and years, in big and little ways—helped him in any way, made him smile, laugh, grow. Thank you to everyone that's reached out to me and my family, offered love, a shoulder to cry on, kind words, even a hug. It means more than words can explain."