Travel time: Flight prices from Joburg to Durban this festive season

Thinking about a December break? Here is what flights from Joburg are costing right now.

The end-of-year holiday period is fast approaching, and many people planning a trip to Durban will find that travelling between Johannesburg and the coast comes at a noticeable cost. Recent research shows that flight prices for this popular route fluctuate significantly depending on timing and airline choice. According to TopAuto, travellers can expect to spend at least R1,140 for a return trip between Johannesburg and Durban during December. This baseline figure reflects the cheapest combination of flights available but can increase sharply depending on demand and schedule preferences.

Which days offer the most affordable flights? TopAuto compared the major domestic airlines using Google Flights data for the festive season. The search was done during the last week of November and focused on the week beginning 1 December, identifying the most budget-friendly travel days. The cheapest days to fly were Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. These early-week days typically offer lower prices because demand tends to spike from Friday through Sunday, leading to higher fares on weekends. For consistency, the comparison was based on a one-way economy ticket for a single adult travelling from Johannesburg to Durban on Monday, 1 December. How do airlines compare on price? The comparison included FlySafair, Lift, South African Airways (SAA), CemAir, and Airlink. Prices reflect available options at the time of research and will vary depending on when the booking is made. FlySafair offered the lowest fare at R570. However, this price applied to a late-evening flight arriving in Durban at 8:40 pm, which may not suit those who prefer daytime travel. In contrast, CemAir had the highest one-way price at R1,057 but offered a convenient departure time of 9:30 am. It is worth noting that the five cheapest FlySafair flights listed were all evening slots, highlighting the trade-off between cost and convenience. For comparison, the cheapest flight on Friday, 5 December, was an SAA service priced at R952, showing how peak-period demand pushes fares higher.

Cheapest flights at the time of publishing / TopAuto

What about the return trip to Johannesburg? To gauge return flight costs, TopAuto examined fares for the week beginning Monday, 15 December, which aligns with a typical two-week holiday. Midweek once again produced the lowest prices, with Wednesday, 17 December offering the most affordable options. Friday and Sunday showed the highest fares. FlySafair remained the cheapest at R570 for a Durban to Johannesburg flight, although this was another late arrival. SAA’s option stood out as a balanced choice, with a slightly higher price but a practical 7:00 am departure time. CemAir’s lowest fare was R2,565, nearly five times the cheapest alternative. How much will a full trip cost? For those choosing FlySafair for both legs of the trip, the total cost would come to R1,140. While these amounts were initially calculated using two one-way bookings, identical totals appeared when selecting a return ticket for the same dates. As flight prices continue to shift based on demand, time of day, and airline, travellers planning their December break between Johannesburg and Durban may find substantial differences depending on how flexible they are with their schedule.

