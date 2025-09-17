Toll plazas go contactless: What you need to know

South Africa's toll plazas are set to undergo a significant transformation by the end of 2025, with the vast majority adopting tap-and-go functionality for cards and smart devices. This move aims to enhance security and efficiency for road users.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) will begin a phased rollout and testing of tap-to-pay terminals at its 30 self-managed toll plazas in October or November 2025. The N3TC and N4TRAC concessions, which operate toll plazas on the N3 and N4 routes, have already implemented tap-to-pay functionality in most lanes.

Bakwena, the last remaining concession, will go live with tap-to-pay at its 15 toll plazas in the fourth quarter of 2025, reports MyBroadband.

The tap-and-go payment system offers several benefits, including:

Enhanced Security: Contactless payments utilise encrypted chip technology, making it nearly impossible for fraudsters to clone cards.

Convenience: Tap-and-go payments are faster and more efficient, allowing travellers to move through toll gates quickly.

Hygiene: Contactless payments reduce the need for physical contact, promoting better hygiene.

The new tap-and-go payment system will support various payment methods, including

Tap-enabled debit or credit cards: Europay, Mastercard and Visa cards with a chip.

Smart devices: Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay and other digital wallets.

Wearables: Garmin, Fitbit, Samsung, Apple and other smartwatches.

Cash: Still available for those without contactless cards or devices.

SANRAL tags: Offer a seamless way to pass through tolls without stopping.

The transition to contactless payments is part of complying with future banking regulations mandating the phase-out of magnetic strip (magstripe) payments, which are susceptible to card skimming or cloning. This move aims to reduce the risk of card fraud and enhance security for road users.

Drivers who don't have a contactless card or device will still be able to pay with cash or use a SANRAL tag with preloaded credit.