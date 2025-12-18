Think email signatures are harmless? South Africans face serious legal risks

The move towards electronic communication has been supported by legislation, but that same framework can expose individuals and businesses to unintended obligations. Understanding how electronic signatures work in law has become increasingly important, especially for professionals who regularly negotiate or manage contracts via email

South Africans are increasingly relying on digital documents and email communication to manage contracts and agreements. While this shift has improved efficiency, it has also introduced legal risks that are often overlooked. In particular, the use of email signatures in everyday correspondence can have binding legal consequences, even when this is not the intention of the sender.

What does the law say about electronic signatures?

South Africa’s Electronic Communications and Transactions Act 25 of 2002, commonly referred to as the ECT Act, provides the legal foundation for recognising electronic signatures. Legal experts Daniellé Giannico and Nikita Lalla from LNP Beyond Legal have highlighted how this legislation affects everyday email use, particularly in contractual settings.

According to BusinessTech, the experts explained that the ECT Act introduced clear rules around electronic signatures, which can override traditional assumptions about how contracts may be amended. This means that electronic communication can, in certain circumstances, legally alter existing agreements.

Why do non-variation clauses matter?

Most professionally drafted contracts include a non-variation clause. This clause is designed to ensure that no changes to the agreement are valid unless they are made in writing and signed by both parties or their authorised representatives. The purpose is to prevent accidental or informal changes that were never intended to have legal force.

Historically, these clauses provided a sense of security, as parties assumed that only formal, signed documents could amend an agreement. However, the ECT Act has changed how “writing” and “signatures” are interpreted in the digital environment.

What types of electronic signatures are recognised?

The ECT Act distinguishes between two types of electronic signatures. The first is an ordinary electronic signature, which can include something as simple as a typed name in an email footer. The second is an advanced electronic signature, which must be verified by an accredited authority.

Under the Act, an ordinary electronic signature is legally valid if it is intended to serve as a signature and is logically associated with the data or message being sent. This means the law focuses on intention and context, rather than formality.

Can an email footer really amend a contract?

The legal risks associated with email signatures were illustrated in a Supreme Court of Appeal case that centred on an email exchange containing a standard email footer. The court found that the footer constituted a valid amendment to an existing agreement.

The ruling confirmed that if an email footer was intended to act as a signature, clearly identified the sender, and was logically connected to the content of the email, it met the legal requirements for an electronic signature under the ECT Act. As a result, the email exchange was sufficient to amend the contract, despite the presence of a non-variation clause.