Study: Nearly quarter of grade 3s can’t read in their home language

Early reading shapes every future milestone. New figures show where progress is happening and where urgent focus is needed.

Early reading shapes every future milestone. New figures show where progress is happening and where urgent focus is needed.

Nearly a quarter of grade three pupils in South Africa cannot read a single word, despite three years of formal schooling. The latest findings show that 15% of grade three learners scored zero in reading assessments, meaning they were unable to decode even one word. Overall, only 30% of pupils in grades 1 to 3 are reading at grade level in their home languages. In some languages, up to 25% of grade three pupils could not read a single word. These figures form part of the fifth report by the 2030 Reading Panel, which analyses results from the Department of Basic Education’s Funda Uphumelele National Survey. According to TimesLIVE, the survey assessed 27,000 pupils across 710 schools and, for the first time, measured reading outcomes in grades 1 to 4 in home languages against national benchmarks.

How do English pupils compare with other language groups? English emerged as the highest-performing language in the study. A total of 48% of pupils writing in English reached the national benchmark in grade three. This places English well ahead of other languages assessed. Tshivenda followed at 33%, with isiZulu at 31%. In the middle range were siSwati at 27%, and Afrikaans and Setswana at 26%. At the lower end, fewer than one in five pupils reached the benchmark in languages such as isiXhosa (19%), Sesotho (18%) and Xitsonga (16%).The lowest results were recorded for isiNdebele at 14% and Sepedi at 11%. Pupils writing in English were more than four times more likely to reach the benchmark than those writing in Sepedi, the lowest-performing language. In Sepedi, Xitsonga and siSwati, around a quarter of grade three pupils scored zero. What does a zero score mean? The survey groups pupil performance into six categories. The first four (zero scores, non-readers, pre-readers and emerging readers) fall below the benchmark. A zero score indicates that a pupil cannot identify a single letter or read a single word correctly. Pupils who reach the benchmark are divided into those who meet it and those who exceed it. The data also shows a strong link between oral reading fluency and comprehension. Among grade 3 and 4 pupils classified as non-readers, 86% scored below 25% for written comprehension. Only 2% of non-readers scored above 50%, compared with 66% of pupils who met the benchmark. How does inequality affect reading outcomes? The report highlights deep socio-economic disparities. Pupils in quintile 1 schools are four times more likely to be unable to read a single word than those in quintile 5 schools. Early childhood education shows similar patterns. After a year of grade R, pupils in no-fee schools improved their early learning outcomes measure scores by up to 8.6 points, while pupils in mid-fee schools improved by 18.7 points. Although grade R is now compulsory under the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act, spending on grade R is projected to decline by 1% between 2025 and 2027.

What is being done to address the crisis? Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube said the evidence points to learning gaps that begin in the foundation phase, not at matric level. She stressed that matric results should not be the sole measure of success, arguing that early literacy is a more powerful indicator of long-term outcomes. The department plans to introduce a minimum integrated support package for literacy and numeracy, roll out a new catalogue of graded readers and teaching materials in all official languages, strengthen structured curriculum delivery in African languages and launch a national home language reading programme. Is there progress at provincial level? The report notes that Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape are implementing large-scale reading reforms. The 2030 Reading Panel, convened by former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, aims for all children to read for meaning by 2030. While some provinces are showing promising practice, panel members warned that progress remains uneven and must accelerate to reverse the country’s foundational literacy crisis.

Image courtesy of iStock