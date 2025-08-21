Catch up with Stacey and J Sbu: Your favourite moments this August
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
We are looking back at some of the most talked-about moments with Stacey and J Sbu this month. From funny anecdotes to serious discussions, these are the moments that truly connect with you.
Stacey and J Sbu have carved out a special place in your hearts, becoming a reliable source of engaging conversation and thought-provoking discussions. The duo has a unique ability to tackle relatable topics, from everyday struggles to lighthearted moments, with a blend of humour and genuine insight.
We've compiled some of the most memorable podcast moments that resonated with audiences, showcasing the unique connection they have with their community.
ALSO READ: The weirdest things we’ve asked AI: Stacey Norman & J Sbu’s hilarious (yet informative) chat
1. I am the woman I am because...
Stacey shares heartfelt stories about her mother’s profound impact and the transformative experiences that defined her journey after turning 30, including career milestones and personal growth. J Sbu encourages women to recognise the power of female role models and the importance of self-determination, emphasising that this episode is all about honouring the women who make us who we are.
2. Living at home as an adult: To pay rent or not to pay rent?
Paying rent while living with your family is one of those topics that can turn a peaceful dinner into a full-on family debate.
Some swear it’s a rite of passage, a way to learn responsibility and respect for the household. Others believe it’s an outrageous ask when you’re still trying to climb out of the “broke and figuring it out” phase of life.
3. Kiddies Hotline: Toys at school, what would you take?
This week (13 August), they threw it back to their youth (and the dreams that came with). Remember when your marbles were confiscated? Or the Yu-Gi-Oh cards you worked hard to trade were tucked away in your teacher’s desk? Well, aunty Stacey and uncle J Sbu asked the kiddos of KZN what toys they would take to school - if they were allowed.
ALSO READ: East Coast Radio: How to listen online
4. Do you thrive on compliments or shrug them off? Let’s talk about your need for validation
On the other hand, there are people who seem to move through life like they were born with a built-in cheerleading squad in their head.
It makes you wonder. Why do some of us crave validation like it is our daily vitamin, while others can go years without hearing a single “you are doing great” and still thrive?
5. Kiddies Hotline: What would you do if you were invisible for a day?
Stacey Norman and J Sbu invited the kids of KZN to answer one magical question: What would you do if you could be invisible for just one day? The kiddos of our province shared their wildest dreams and cheekiest ideas; from sneaking into the principal’s office and playing harmless pranks, to driving dream cars and spying on favourite celebrities.
Image courtesy of ECR
