Catch up with Stacey and J Sbu: Your favourite moments this August

We are looking back at some of the most talked-about moments with Stacey and J Sbu this month. From funny anecdotes to serious discussions, these are the moments that truly connect with you.

We are looking back at some of the most talked-about moments with Stacey and J Sbu this month. From funny anecdotes to serious discussions, these are the moments that truly connect with you.

Stacey and J Sbu have carved out a special place in your hearts, becoming a reliable source of engaging conversation and thought-provoking discussions. The duo has a unique ability to tackle relatable topics, from everyday struggles to lighthearted moments, with a blend of humour and genuine insight.



We've compiled some of the most memorable podcast moments that resonated with audiences, showcasing the unique connection they have with their community.



1. I am the woman I am because...





Stacey Norman and J Sbu invited YOU to reflect on the influential people and pivotal experiences that have shaped their identities, especially in honour of Women's Month and Woman Crush Wednesday. Stacey shares heartfelt stories about her mother’s profound impact and the transformative experiences that defined her journey after turning 30, including career milestones and personal growth. J Sbu encourages women to recognise the power of female role models and the importance of self-determination, emphasising that this episode is all about honouring the women who make us who we are.

2. Living at home as an adult: To pay rent or not to pay rent?



You’re an adult, living at home with your family, enjoying mum’s cooking, dad’s random life lectures and the comfort of never running out of toilet paper. Then one day, as you’re about to grab that last slice of bread, a bombshell drops… “We need to talk about you contributing.” Paying rent while living with your family is one of those topics that can turn a peaceful dinner into a full-on family debate. Some swear it’s a rite of passage, a way to learn responsibility and respect for the household. Others believe it’s an outrageous ask when you’re still trying to climb out of the “broke and figuring it out” phase of life.

3. Kiddies Hotline: Toys at school, what would you take?



Every Wednesday, East Coast Radio’s drive time hosts, Stacey Norman and J Sbu turn into aunty Stacey and uncle J Sbu! Why? So that the kids of KZN have their moment to shine on air.

This week (13 August), they threw it back to their youth (and the dreams that came with). Remember when your marbles were confiscated? Or the Yu-Gi-Oh cards you worked hard to trade were tucked away in your teacher’s desk? Well, aunty Stacey and uncle J Sbu asked the kiddos of KZN what toys they would take to school - if they were allowed.

4. Do you thrive on compliments or shrug them off? Let’s talk about your need for validation

You know how we all have that one friend who cannot send a text without adding “what do you think?” That is the same friend who triple-checks their outfit in the mirror, then in the reflection of the toaster, then again in the car window.

On the other hand, there are people who seem to move through life like they were born with a built-in cheerleading squad in their head.

It makes you wonder. Why do some of us crave validation like it is our daily vitamin, while others can go years without hearing a single “you are doing great” and still thrive?

5. Kiddies Hotline: What would you do if you were invisible for a day?

Stacey Norman and J Sbu invited the kids of KZN to answer one magical question: What would you do if you could be invisible for just one day? The kiddos of our province shared their wildest dreams and cheekiest ideas; from sneaking into the principal’s office and playing harmless pranks, to driving dream cars and spying on favourite celebrities.

Image courtesy of ECR

Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!