Spring Day: Blooming into new beginnings with Stacey and J Sbu

Spring is in the air, and with it comes a sense of renewal and fresh starts. As the days get warmer and flowers begin to bloom, people everywhere are inspired to shake off the old and embrace new beginnings. This spirit of transformation was at the heart of a recent conversation, where listeners shared their stories of personal growth and change.

From letting go of toxic relationships to finally tackling that long-overdue admin, everyone seemed ready to hit the reset button. One caller celebrated breaking free from a two-year relationship that had weighed her down, describing the relief and optimism she felt as she stepped into a new season.

Another listener spoke about prioritising self-care, making time for therapy, and learning to give herself the same grace she so freely offers others.