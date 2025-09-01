Spring Day: Blooming into new beginnings with Stacey and J Sbu
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Stacey and J Sbu started the new season by asking you what fresh start you're giving yourself. Here's what you had to say.
Stacey and J Sbu started the new season by asking you what fresh start you're giving yourself. Here's what you had to say.
Spring is in the air, and with it comes a sense of renewal and fresh starts. As the days get warmer and flowers begin to bloom, people everywhere are inspired to shake off the old and embrace new beginnings. This spirit of transformation was at the heart of a recent conversation, where listeners shared their stories of personal growth and change.
From letting go of toxic relationships to finally tackling that long-overdue admin, everyone seemed ready to hit the reset button. One caller celebrated breaking free from a two-year relationship that had weighed her down, describing the relief and optimism she felt as she stepped into a new season.
Another listener spoke about prioritising self-care, making time for therapy, and learning to give herself the same grace she so freely offers others.
The theme of self-love and personal growth echoed throughout the discussion. Whether it was cutting off dreadlocks that had been a part of someone’s identity for years or simply deciding to appreciate oneself more, the message was clear: spring is the perfect time to let go of what no longer serves you and make space for what’s next.
Listeners were encouraged to stop chasing validation from others and to trust that what’s meant for them will stay. The energy was uplifting, supportive, and full of hope - a reminder that new beginnings don’t have to wait for January. Sometimes, all it takes is a change in season to inspire a change in mindset.
So, as the year heads toward its final stretch, why not take a cue from these stories? Embrace the spirit of spring, let go of the past and step boldly into your own new beginning.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of Canva and ECR
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 8 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago