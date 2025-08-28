Spotify DMs have landed: You can now gossip and groove in one app

Your in-app social life just got an upgrade! You can now send direct messages to friends and family, making it easier than ever to share your favourite music, podcasts and audiobooks.

Spotify has taken a major stride in enhancing its social experience with the launch of its new in-app direct messaging feature. This highly anticipated addition is designed to streamline the way friends and family share their favourite music, podcasts and audiobooks, providing a dedicated space for conversations that have long been a core part of the Spotify experience.

With this new tool, listeners can make recommendations and connect over content without ever leaving the app. This new feature, known as Messages, is a direct response to a clear demand from Spotify users. The company has long recognised that word-of-mouth is one of the most powerful ways for people to discover their next favourite track and millions of shares happen every month. However, users wanted a more seamless and centralised way to keep track of these recommendations. The introduction of direct messages achieves just that, creating a more intuitive and integrated sharing environment. For artists, authors and other creators, easier sharing through these DMs means a greater chance for their work to be discovered, helping them build their fanbase. The Messages feature is now beginning to roll out to Free and Premium users aged 16 and older in select markets. Initially available on mobile devices, this new communication tool is designed for fast and convenient one-on-one conversations. Users can share any Spotify content (be it a song, a podcast or an audiobook) and react with text and emojis, making discussions dynamic and engaging.

Spotify DMs are coming soon / Spotify.com

Using the new in-app direct messages is straightforward. While you are listening to content in the Now Playing View, you simply tap the share icon, select a friend you have previously interacted with on Spotify and send your message. Once a message request is accepted, you can effortlessly share content and chat back and forth. You can find your new Messages hub by tapping on your profile photo in the top left-hand corner of the app. Spotify will also suggest people you might want to message, based on previous interactions, such as joining Jams or collaborative playlists. It is important to note that this feature is designed to complement existing sharing integrations with platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram and TikTok, not replace them. The goal is to give users more choice in how and where they share the Spotify content they love. User control and security were central to the development of these new DMs. Listeners are always in the driver's seat; they can choose to accept or reject message requests from friends and family. Spotify's robust Terms of Use and Platform Rules against unlawful and harmful content apply to all messages and users can easily report inappropriate content or accounts. The option to block other users or opt out of the Messages feature entirely is also available via the app's settings. To ensure a secure sharing experience, all conversations are protected with industry-standard encryption, safeguarding user data both when it is stored and while in transit. In keeping with its best practices, Spotify will also use proactive detection technology to scan messages for certain unlawful content, with moderators reviewing anything that is reported.

