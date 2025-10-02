Speeding fines under AARTO: What South African drivers need to know

The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Amendment Act (AARTO) will begin operating on 1 December in South Africa’s major municipalities, with smaller regions adopting the system in April 2026.

While the full demerit points programme is only expected to roll out by September 2026, drivers must already brace themselves for stricter speeding penalties and significant fines that will impact their records.

How much leeway do drivers have?

Authorities have confirmed that a 10km/h margin will remain in place to allow for variations in speedometer accuracy. In practice, this means fines start at 71km/h in a 60km/h zone, 111km/h in a 100km/h zone and 131km/h in a 120km/h zone.

When does speeding become an arrestable offence?

Exceeding the limit by more than 30km/h in a 60km/h zone or 40km/h in a 100km/h or 120km/h zone will result in arrest, reports IOL. This translates to being detained for speeds as low as 90km/h in an urban street, 140km/h on a rural road or 160km/h on a freeway. In addition to the arrest, drivers will lose six demerit points, which can eventually lead to licence suspension.

What fines can drivers expect?

The AARTO schedule outlines fines that increase in increments, with penalties rising sharply as the speed climbs:

71–72km/h in a 60km/h zone: R400 fine and one demerit point





73–74km/h: R600 fine and one demerit point





77–78km/h: R1,000 fine





79–80km/h: R1,400 fine





89–90km/h: R3,200 fine, the steepest charge in this range

On freeways, similar structures apply. For example, 131–132km/h will cost R400, while 159–160km/h pushes the penalty to R3,200 and adds five demerit points.