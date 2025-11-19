South Africa’s old electrical plugs are being replaced – here’s what’s coming next

There is no obligation for households or businesses to replace older infrastructure. Any building constructed before 2020 may continue using the legacy socket type, defined as SANS 164–1. To support the move toward the newer configuration, electrical suppliers continue to stock adapters and compatibility devices, helping users bridge the gap between plug types during the transition.

Although the ZA Plug was incorporated into amendments to the national wiring code in 2016, its rollout has been gradual. These amendments required that every new electrical outlet installed after 2018 must include at least one ZA Plug socket, while still allowing the older triangular version to be fitted alongside it. BusinessTech reports that the code was further tightened in 2020 to make the ZA Plug compulsory in all new buildings, regardless of whether they are residential, commercial, or industrial.

South Africa is entering a long-planned transition that will eventually consign the country’s old electrical plug design to the past. The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) is in the process of cementing a compact, hexagonal configuration as the country’s primary plug and socket type in new buildings. Officially known as SANS 164–2, the design is widely called the ZA Plug and has been included in updates to building regulations for several years.

Why was South Africa motivated to migrate to the ZA Plug?

South Africa’s path to adopting the ZA Plug stretches back to the mid-1980s. At that point, the International Electrotechnical Commission introduced IEC 60906–1, a proposal for a unified global standard for 250V systems. The aim was a universal plug system that numerous countries could adopt.

European nations, however, ultimately declined to follow the IEC proposal, leaving Brazil and South Africa as the only countries to incorporate the standard. Brazil later implemented it with variations due to its dual-voltage system, while South Africa continued with its own adoption plans. By this stage, significant groundwork had already been completed locally, and authorities believed the standard might also influence neighbouring countries through the Southern African Development Community.

How did the ZA Plug become part of South Africa’s regulations?

Although SANS 164–2 was formally approved in 2006, it only appeared in wiring codes from 2012. It became semi-mandatory in 2018 and fully mandatory in 2020 for new buildings. Over this period, regulators noted several advantages that the newer design offers.

What are the benefits of the new plug standard?

One of the key advantages is its compact size, enabling more individual sockets to be fitted onto a single outlet. This reduces reliance on multiplugs, many of which are substandard and pose safety risks. The thinner pins also provide a safety benefit by making it more difficult for children to insert their fingers into the socket openings.

Manufacturers expect the ZA Plug to become cheaper to produce than the older Type M plug over time. Two-pin Europlugs, commonly used for phone chargers and small electronics, now fit directly into the ZA socket without an adapter, offering users added convenience.

How are regulators supporting the transition?

The SABS has previously stated that it does not hold enforcement authority, but works with partners to expand uptake of the SANS 164–2 standard. The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications is responsible for regulatory enforcement and may adjust requirements to align with wiring codes.

For now, older plugs remain widely used for larger appliances such as refrigerators, ovens, microwaves, and kettles. Newer products — including certain hairdryers, power tools, and consumer electronics — increasingly come equipped with the ZA Plug.

Is there pressure to speed up the phase-out?

Regulators are allowing market uptake to unfold naturally, unlike the strict timelines imposed on light bulb standards, where low-efficiency lamps were phased out quickly. There is no similar urgency surrounding the ZA Plug, but the SABS technical committee continues working with manufacturers and suppliers to encourage broader compliance across the country.