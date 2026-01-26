South Africa’s new smart city takes shape

A planned smart city in South Africa is steadily becoming reality, with major infrastructure, industry and community spaces coming together.

A planned smart city in South Africa is steadily becoming reality, with major infrastructure, industry and community spaces coming together.

A planned smart city development in Stellenbosch is beginning to take physical shape, with early construction milestones signalling the start of a long-term project aimed at reshaping how people live, work and move in the region. Known as The Bridge at Stellenbosch, the development is positioned as a large-scale, integrated city that combines residential neighbourhoods, commercial activity and recreational spaces within a single master-planned environment. Plans for The Bridge at Stellenbosch were first made public in late 2024. The project is backed by the Stellenbosch Municipality and Wesgro, the Western Cape’s tourism, trade and investment promotion agency. From the outset, it has been positioned as a first-of-its-kind development in the area, with a focus on modern infrastructure, proximity to key transport routes and a layout designed around natural surroundings. According to MyBroadband, the smart city is already seeing tangible progress on the ground, with its first major industrial tenant fully operational and bulk infrastructure construction underway. This early activity marks a significant step forward for a project that is expected to unfold over several decades.

ALSO READ: These emergency numbers could save lives in eThekwini

Where is The Bridge at Stellenbosch located? The development is being built on a 340-hectare tract of land in Muldersvlei, situated between Cape Town, Paarl and the Stellenbosch Winelands. Its location places it close to major transport corridors, including the N1 and R101 highways, while still being connected to the surrounding agricultural and wine-producing areas. The founders of the project argue that this positioning offers strong advantages, particularly for light industrial tenants that rely on efficient logistics, dependable infrastructure and easy access to regional markets. Visibility from major routes and proximity to economic hubs are also seen as key factors supporting long-term growth. How is the development structured? The Bridge at Stellenbosch is divided into three main precincts: residential, industrial and mixed-use. Each precinct is designed to serve a specific function while remaining closely connected to the others, supporting the idea of a self-contained smart city. The industrial precinct is the furthest along in terms of development. Smith Power Equipment, a well-established company in the agricultural sector, became the first occupant after breaking ground on a new warehouse and office complex in July 2024. Construction was completed within a year, and the facility officially opened in May 2025. What infrastructure work is currently underway? Beyond individual buildings, bulk infrastructure development has also begun. Roads and essential services are being prepared to support the broader project as it expands. One of the most notable recent milestones was the start of construction on a dual carriageway railway underpass from Old Paarl Road. Construction firms ASLA and Smart Civils began work on the underpass in late November 2025. Once completed, the underpass will serve as the main gateway to The Bridge at Stellenbosch, providing access from the opposite side of the railway line, where the N1 and R101 highways are located. Completion is expected by December 2026. Public transport links are also part of the plan. Buses are set to transport people between the nearby railway station and various stops within the mixed-use precinct, helping to connect the development to existing transport networks. What are the residential plans for the smart city? The residential precinct is planned to include up to 2,800 housing units. These will range from low-density to high-density options, designed to accommodate students, families and retirees. While detailed layouts have not yet been finalised, the intention is to provide a diverse mix of housing types within close proximity to workplaces, schools and recreational areas. Homes in the residential precinct are not yet on sale. Stellenbosch Bridge Properties is still engaging with developers to refine plans and determine how the residential component will be rolled out over time.

ALSO READ: Pay later electricity app aims to help households when prepaid power runs out

What will the mixed-use precinct include? The mixed-use precinct is intended to host a wide variety of facilities and businesses. Plans include space for retailers, a hospital, a school, hotels, a wedding venue and conferencing facilities. The founders also aim to provide comprehensive educational facilities, covering foundation phase, primary and high school levels, all within walking distance of residential areas. Recreational amenities form a key part of the vision. These include a central piazza with coffee shops and restaurants, nature trails, vineyards offering wine tastings and tours, and a dedicated sporting hub. An innovation and university precinct is also planned within the mixed-use area. This space is expected to host Stellenbosch University’s LaunchLab, an incubator focused on supporting startups and entrepreneurial activity. How will design, sustainability and wellness be addressed? Architecturally, The Bridge at Stellenbosch is designed to reflect Cape heritage, drawing inspiration from the surrounding Winelands, mountain ranges and natural vistas. Health and wellness have been identified as priorities, with extensive green spaces planned throughout the development. Residents will have access to outdoor areas designed for walking, running and cycling, including designated tracks around Klapmuts Hill overlooking the site. These features are intended to support an active lifestyle while maintaining a strong connection to nature. The development will also incorporate renewable energy. A 10MW fixed-tilt solar photovoltaic power plant is set to partially power the city, reducing its long-term carbon footprint. How long will the project take to complete? The full development of The Bridge at Stellenbosch is expected to take between 15 and 20 years. The founders believe this extended timeline will allow the project to adapt to changing market conditions and evolving needs, ensuring that the smart city remains relevant as it grows.