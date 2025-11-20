South Africa’s murder rate towers over all other G20 nations

According to BusinessTech, South Africa is also using its role to advocate strongly for the priorities of the African continent and the broader Global South. This includes issues such as debt sustainability and reforms to the international financial architecture.

The country, currently holding the G20 presidency, is preparing to welcome delegates for discussions on inclusive economic growth, industrialisation, employment, and reducing inequality. Conversations will also focus on ensuring food security and utilising Artificial Intelligence and innovation for sustainable development.

South Africa’s murder rate of 45 people per 100,000 is more than 10 times higher than the average murder rate of other G20 countries. With the country preparing to host the 2025 G20 Summit this weekend, this stark figure has drawn intense international attention. While the summit is meant to spotlight global cooperation and policy priorities, South Africa’s violent crime levels have risen to the forefront of global conversation.

Why have world leaders chosen not to attend?

Despite the summit’s objectives, the event has made headlines for a different reason: the absence of several prominent world leaders. The most dramatic reaction came from United States President Donald Trump, who announced that no official U.S. Government representatives would attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

He described the decision as a response to what he called a “total disgrace that the G20 Summit will be held in South Africa”, alleging on social media that “Afrikaners are being killed and slaughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated”.

He added that no United States government official would participate “as long as these human rights abuses continue”.

Other world leaders have also opted out. China’s President Xi Jinping, Argentina’s President Javier Milei, and Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo will not be attending. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin remains unable to appear in person due to the ICC arrest warrant restricting his travel.

While the United States and Argentina are boycotting the event entirely, representatives from China, Russia, and Mexico will attend in place of their heads of state.

Is South Africa’s murder rate truly an outlier in the G20?

Trump’s claims have raised the question of whether South Africa’s murder rate is significantly misaligned with the rest of the G20. The Group of Twenty comprises 19 countries plus the European Union and the African Union. Members range from Argentina and Brazil to India, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

South Africa has long been known for having one of the highest murder rates globally. For the 2024/2025 financial year, the country’s intentional homicide rate is estimated to be around 45.2 per 100,000 people. This already alarming figure becomes even more concerning when compared with other G20 nations, many of which record single-digit murder rates.

A small concentration of areas accounts for a disproportionately large number of killings, particularly in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Western Cape. These regions house several police station jurisdictions consistently ranked among the country’s most violent.

Action Society has noted that South Africa’s murder rate exceeds that of some active war zones, including Gaza.