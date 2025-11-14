Fine water experience: South Africans are now paying to taste water
A new sensory experience has arrived in South Africa, offering guests the chance to taste rare waters from around the globe.
Water tasting, a concept long overshadowed by more familiar experiences like wine or coffee tasting, is gaining attention for its focus on the subtle characteristics of the world’s most essential beverage. In South Africa, this growing trend has found a home in Stellenbosch, in the Western Cape, where guests can take part in a guided session designed to showcase the flavours, textures and aromas of global waters.
What makes this tasting room unique?
At The Library: Fine Water Tasting Room at Lanzerac Wine Estate, visitors are introduced to what is described as the world’s first dedicated water tasting room. Here, water sommelier Nico Pieterse leads groups through a 45-minute session focused entirely on understanding how different waters can vary based on their origins and mineral compositions. TimesLIVE reports that the experience invites participants to consider water in a new and elevated way.
The Fine Water Company describes these tastings as an opportunity to rethink everyday assumptions about water. It notes that the sensory elements involved can transform a routine drink into a refined experience. For R295 per person, guests are guided through a comparison of waters sourced from a range of natural, urban and remote environments.
How does a water tasting work?
The format mirrors familiar tasting traditions. Participants begin by examining clarity, colour and overall presentation before assessing the aroma. The session places particular emphasis on mouthfeel, encouraging tasters to note whether a water is light, smooth or full-bodied.
Guests are taught to sip slowly and allow the water to linger on the palate. Neutral water or mild snacks are used between samples to reset the senses. Throughout the process, the sommelier offers explanations about each water’s origin, mineral makeup and the ways these attributes may influence wellness and hydration.
Which waters are included in the tasting?
The experience features waters selected from a range of countries, each with distinctive characteristics and geological histories.
Some of the examples provided include:
d’ORO from Romania, a mineral-rich spring water from the Carpathian Mountains containing natural colloidal gold and silver.
Marzia from Italy, a mineral water sourced from Tuscany’s Sant’Elena spring.
VEEN from Bhutan and Finland, known for its smooth profile and Arctic spring origins.
Nevas from Germany, a sparkling water with a high total dissolved solids level inspired by champagne; a three-litre bottle can cost $180.99 (R3,079), with smaller bottles priced from $64 (R1,089). Nevas earned a gold medal at the 2019 Taste & Design Awards.
Three Bays from Australia, an artesian water from a 600-million-year-old aquifer.
Gaisberg from Austria, bottled by hand on the iconic Gaisberg mountain.
Sant Aniol from Spain, a sparkling volcanic water rich in minerals such as calcium and bicarbonates.
ROI from Slovenia, recognised for its high magnesium content and natural carbonation.
Wossa from Austria, a low-TDS spring water with a gentle flavour.
Lofoten from Norway, obtained from an Arctic mountain lake.
Additional waters like Haanja, Haage, Bodh, La Sasse, Orezza, Vichy Catalan, Kuohu, Fromin, Tatranska Chamois and Pure One also appear in the tasting rotation, each accompanied by its own story and mineral profile.
Why has water tasting gained attention?
During the launch event, water sommelier and Fine Water Summit co-host Nico Pieterse described the experience as a remarkable milestone. He noted the significance of introducing what is believed to be the world’s first dedicated water tasting room, adding that industry expert Dr Michael Mascha had travelled from Texas for the occasion.
Mascha, founder of the Fine Water Society, reflected on the early challenges of promoting water tasting internationally. He recalled that the concept was considered unusual when first introduced more than two decades ago, but said that ongoing efforts had helped raise awareness and appreciation for the practice.
What do guests learn during the session?
According to Fine Water, the tasting aims to reveal how geological processes shape the unique flavours found in water. Participants are guided to identify subtle differences linked to mineral content, source depth and environmental conditions.
The session focuses on four main outcomes:
Recognising hidden flavours associated with each water’s natural journey
Viewing water as a curated experience rather than a routine drink
Understanding the science, wellness considerations and sustainability aspects
Developing a more refined palate capable of identifying variations in quality and taste
These elements combine to present water in a way that emphasises its complexity and diversity.
What makes this a noteworthy South African experience?
For visitors in South Africa, the tasting offers access to waters that originate from some of the world’s most remote and distinctive landscapes. The session positions water as both a luxury item and a subject of global craftsmanship, offering a perspective that differs markedly from everyday consumption.
By bringing these international waters together in a single location, the experience provides insight into how factors such as region, age, geology and mineral structure contribute to taste.
Image courtesy of iStock
