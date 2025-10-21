A South African pizza favourite is back with a relaunch that’s bound to fire up your taste buds
Updated | By Reeshni Chetty-McConnachie
The ultimate pizza favourite of the past is making a grand comeback in South Africa.
The well-loved brand Scooters Pizza is being brought back to life in South Africa by the experienced team of 1st Choice Business Brokers & Franchising, led by long-time collaborators Juan Engelbrecht and Renier Hattingh.
Engelbrecht has been the master franchisor for the Western Cape, and Hattingh spent over 12 years working with the group that became Taste Holdings, eventually becoming Managing Director of Scooters Pizza. Their combined experience and passion for the brand are driving this resurrection.
The brand has been redeveloped to respond to repeated requests from long-time customers, friends and suppliers who kept asking: “What happened to the best pizza in South Africa/Scooters Pizza?” The investment into resurrecting the brand means a full re-branding, new flagship site and a refreshed franchise model.
Where will it take place?
The first flagship store is set to open in Melville, Johannesburg. Nestled in a mixed-use development combining student accommodation and retail spaces, the site faces the main road opposite the Shell Garage. The relaunch is national in ambition, but this store will be the launchpad for the reborn brand.
When is it happening?
The flagship store in Melville is expected to launch today, 21 October. With the brand previously liquidated in 2016, this marks a significant comeback nearly a decade later.
@thulanidube It’s coming back baby🍕 @Scooters Pizza #satiktok #scooterspizza #itsback #wewillbethere ♬ original sound - Thulani dube
How was the brand built?
Let’s rewind: in 2000, the Gonzaga family de-franchised their three pizza outlets in KwaZulu-Natal and founded Scooters Pizza. Around 2002-2003, after thorough market analysis, the brand expanded to Johannesburg, when Engelbrecht and Hattingh joined the founding team.
By 2003-2004 growth was swift, nearly 40 outlets. By 2010 the brand was operating over 100 outlets nationally and racking up franchise awards from Franchise Association of Southern Africa (FASA).
The 2016 liquidation seemed to pull the plug on a once-rising star. But now, in 2025, the brand is being re-imagined: a rebrand, strategic relaunch, flagship location, and a refreshed future as strong as its past.
Information courtesy of 1st Choice Business Brokers & Franchising.
Image courtesy of 1st Choice Business Brokers & Franchising
