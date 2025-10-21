A South African pizza favourite is back with a relaunch that’s bound to fire up your taste buds

The well-loved brand Scooters Pizza is being brought back to life in South Africa by the experienced team of 1st Choice Business Brokers & Franchising, led by long-time collaborators Juan Engelbrecht and Renier Hattingh.

Engelbrecht has been the master franchisor for the Western Cape, and Hattingh spent over 12 years working with the group that became Taste Holdings, eventually becoming Managing Director of Scooters Pizza. Their combined experience and passion for the brand are driving this resurrection.

The brand has been redeveloped to respond to repeated requests from long-time customers, friends and suppliers who kept asking: “What happened to the best pizza in South Africa/Scooters Pizza?” The investment into resurrecting the brand means a full re-branding, new flagship site and a refreshed franchise model.

Where will it take place?

The first flagship store is set to open in Melville, Johannesburg. Nestled in a mixed-use development combining student accommodation and retail spaces, the site faces the main road opposite the Shell Garage. The relaunch is national in ambition, but this store will be the launchpad for the reborn brand.

When is it happening?

The flagship store in Melville is expected to launch today, 21 October. With the brand previously liquidated in 2016, this marks a significant comeback nearly a decade later.