South Africa tops list of most adventurous nations worldwide
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
South Africa has taken the top spot as the world’s most adventurous nation, excelling in openness to new experiences.
When it comes to adventure, South Africa is leading the charge, earning the title of the most adventurous nation in the world.
A recent study conducted by InsureandGo, based on the Big 5 Personality Test, has revealed that South Africans possess an unparalleled openness to new experiences, scoring an impressive 36.50 out of 40. This puts us ahead of other adventurous nations like France and Mexico, who follow closely behind.
What exactly does it mean to be "open to experience"? This trait encompasses a willingness to seek out diverse experiences, a comfort with the unfamiliar, and an eagerness to embrace novelty.
In this study, over 3,000 participants worldwide were asked questions ranging from their excitement for trying new activities to how often they stray from their routine. South Africa's high score reflects a culture rich in adventure, from breathtaking safaris to exhilarating hikes along stunning coastlines.
Interestingly, the study didn’t just assess openness; it also looked at participation in adrenaline-pumping activities. While South Africa ranks fourth in overall adventure participation, with 79% of our citizens engaging in activities like bungee jumping and shark cage diving, Belgium topped the adrenaline-seeking chart with a remarkable 95%.
