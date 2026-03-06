Is South Africa one of the safest places if WWIII breaks out?

Recent events in the Middle East have raised global concern, but what does it mean for South Africans?

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has the world's attention, with many wondering how the events could affect their countries. Flights to and from the region have already been disrupted, with Airports South Africa warning people to confirm their flights before heading to the airport. Some flights have resumed, but disruptions are still expected. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has urged South Africans in the region to register on the department's Travel Smart app, as some emergency numbers have gone unanswered due to disruptions. As of March 4, over 6,400 citizens have registered their presence in the Middle East on the app.

While the conflict between the US-Israel and Iran rages on, the intensity of the situation has led some concerned citizens and conspiracy theorists to believe there is a possibility of World War III. It does not help that America's Department of War shared a picture of Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump declaring, "We have only just begun to fight". South Africa seems worlds away from the conflict, and according to some reports, it could be one of the safest places to be if World War 3 did break out. A 2024 Daily Mail article has resurfaced this week, naming 12 countries that could be 'safe zones'. "South Africa earns a spot thanks to it being the home of multiple sources of food, along with plentiful quantities of fertile land and fresh water," per the publication. "The country's modern infrastructure could also increase your chances of survival should World War III happen."

Other countries on the list include Switzerland, New Zealand, Indonesia, Iceland and Greenland. Some South Africans aren't too impressed with the attention, fearing that scores of people will now flock to Mzansi. "Delete this," one wrote on X. Another person added: "Stop advertising our country during the WAR." A third person asked: "Why all of a sudden my country is regarded as the safer place, while for the past 25 years everyone been calling SA the World's most dangerous place?" 'Unwanted attention' aside, we wonder what Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, has to say about this.

Safest Places on Earth During World War 3



1. 🇫🇯 Fiji

2. 🇹🇻 Tuvalu

3. 🇳🇿 New Zealand

4. 🇮🇩 Indonesia

5. 🇮🇸 Iceland

6. 🇦🇷 Argentina

7. 🇨🇱 Chile

8. 🇨🇭 Switzerland

9. 🇧🇹 Bhutan

10. 🇦🇶 Antarctica

11. 🇿🇦 South Africa

12. 🇬🇱 Greenland



Source: Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/FvQnKSF1Gy — Global Statistics (@Globalstats11) February 28, 2026

What to do if you have anxiety or fear about current world events The current news cycle can get depressing at times, which is why it is important to protect your mental health. Stop doomscrolling: While it is important to stay informed about world events, constantly reading negative news can affect your mental health. Consider only catching up on the news once or twice a day. Social media news: There is a lot of fake news, pictures, and videos floating around. Consider reputable news outlets for updates. AI has not helped the situation. Confirm anything you see on social media with multiple reputable news sources, including ECR Newswatch. It's not all doom and gloom: Despite what the headlines suggest, there are a lot of positive things happening in the world. Reading more uplifting stories could boost your mood. Volunteer: If you're feeling helpless about the state of the world, consider making a difference in your community by volunteering. Helping others has been proven to reduce stress and anxiety and increase happiness. Speak to trusted loved ones or a professional: If you are not coping well, don't be afraid to reach out for help. Spend more time with friends and family, or doing things you love, to take your mind off things.

