South Africa ranks second highest in Africa for sick pay rates

According to Moorepay , which manually researched statutory sick pay legislation across 113 countries, South African workers enjoy significantly better coverage than many of their continental peers. The study looked at sick pay both in absolute terms and adjusted for local costs, offering a global perspective on how far a worker’s weekly sick pay goes in practice.

New data reveals that South Africa is among the leading African nations when it comes to sick pay rates. Employees in the country are entitled to 1,863.29 ZAR for a week of mandatory sick leave. When adjusted for local purchasing power using international dollars, this amounts to Intl$251.29, making South Africa the second-best in Africa, just behind Egypt.

Which African countries offer the highest and lowest sick pay?

When measured in international dollars, the top five African countries for a week of sick leave are:

Egypt – $354.35

South Africa – $251.29

Morocco – $101.38

Kenya – $99.07

Algeria – $81.62

At the lower end of the spectrum, several countries provide minimal support. Tunisia ranks last in Africa and globally for sick pay, alongside the U.S. and South Korea, offering pay only after the first five days of illness. Other low-paying African countries include the Democratic Republic of Congo ($2.21), Burundi ($7.47), and Madagascar ($27.51). Overall, seven of the ten countries with the least generous sick pay worldwide are in Africa.

How does South Africa’s sick pay compare globally?

Although South Africa’s sick pay is slightly below the global average of Intl$366.67, it surpasses the amounts offered in several European countries. For example, workers in the UK receive £118.75 for the first week of illness, which equates to just $69.92 in international dollars when local purchasing power is factored in. This positions the UK at only 95th in global rankings for sick pay.

The UK example illustrates how nominal amounts can be misleading. In real terms, UK sick pay covers only 27% of the average weekly earnings of a full-time minimum wage worker and 18% of the average weekly household spending of a full-time employee, according to the Health Foundation. South Africa, by contrast, provides a more substantial contribution to living costs during periods of illness.

Which countries lead the world in sick pay?

Globally, Qatar emerges as the top country when international purchasing power is considered. Employees there are entitled to two weeks of full pay, amounting to £735.67 or Intl$1,644.69. After this initial period, sick pay drops to half salary for another four weeks before ending entirely. Other high-ranking nations include Brunei, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, and Belgium, which all rank within the top 10 when purchasing power is factored in.

What does this mean for South African workers?

The first week of sick pay in South Africa provides employees with a meaningful buffer to cover essential expenses, reflecting the country’s comparatively strong social protections in Africa. With a rate of 1,863.29 ZAR, workers can afford more than double the average sick pay in Morocco and more than twice what is offered in Kenya. This makes South Africa a standout example of worker protection in the region.

How does sick pay vary within Africa?

Sick pay across the continent varies widely. From Egypt’s leading $354.35 to Tunisia’s $0.00 for the initial five days, the disparities highlight the uneven application of statutory protections. South Africa’s position as second in Africa demonstrates its commitment to supporting workers during illness, particularly when compared with countries where sick pay is barely sufficient to cover basic expenses.



