Study: South Africa named world’s biggest overthinker

The findings show that overthinking is remarkably common worldwide. Even in countries where people report it least, more than half of the population admits to doing it often. This suggests that overthinking is not limited to a specific culture or region, but is increasingly part of daily life in an uncertain world.

To better understand modern overthinking habits, an international survey examined how often people dwell on the past, worry about the future or feel consumed by thoughts about the present. More than 3,800 people across 20 countries took part, offering insight into how much time is spent overthinking and what triggers it.

Overthinking is no longer just a personal struggle. New global research shows it has become a widespread pattern, with South Africans standing out above all others.

Everyone worries from time to time. Thoughts about money, relationships, work or the future are part of everyday life. But when those thoughts become repetitive and relentless, they can start to interfere with normal routines, affecting sleep, concentration and overall wellbeing.

Where does South Africa rank globally for overthinking?

South Africa sits firmly at the top of the global overthinking index. According to MoneySuperMarket, 75% of South Africans say they overthink often or very often, making it the highest rate recorded in the survey. This places the country ahead of Poland at 71% and Greece at 70%, with Mexico and Portugal following closely behind.

Europe features heavily among the most frequent overthinkers, with six European countries appearing in the top ten. These include Poland, Greece, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and France, pointing to a broader trend across the continent.

At the other end of the scale, Germany reports the lowest level of overthinking. Yet even there, 54% of people still admit to overthinking regularly, highlighting just how widespread the behaviour has become.

How much time is lost to overthinking every day?

Across all surveyed countries, the average person spends nearly an hour and a half each day overthinking. This adds up to more than ten hours a week or around 22 days a year spent worrying about things that are often beyond personal control.

South Africans spend significantly more time than the global average. On average, people in South Africa overthink for 135 minutes a day, around 50% more than the international norm. That amount of time is comparable to watching two episodes of a television series, but instead of entertainment, it is consumed by persistent worry.

Are people worrying more about the past or the future?

Overthinking does not always take the same form. Some people dwell on what lies ahead, while others replay moments from the past. Globally, 40% of people say they mainly overthink the future, focusing on what might happen next. Meanwhile, 22% are more likely to dwell on the past, revisiting old decisions, conversations or regrets.

Only 10% say the present is their main source of overthinking, while 28% report that they overthink the past, present and future equally.

Which countries focus most on the future?

Several nations show a strong tendency towards future-focused overthinking. Mexico and Portugal top this category, with 52% of people in each country mainly worrying about what lies ahead. The Netherlands follows closely at 49%.

Other European countries such as Switzerland, Greece, France and Spain also show a clear future-oriented pattern. This may reflect ongoing social, political and economic uncertainty that encourages people to think constantly about what is coming next.

Who is more likely to dwell on the past?

In contrast, Italy, Japan and Poland stand out for past-focused overthinking. In each of these countries, 28% of people say they spend most of their time revisiting past experiences. This can include nostalgia, self-criticism and replaying awkward or regretful moments.

South Africa falls into a different category. Along with countries such as Australia, Canada, India and New Zealand, many South Africans tend to overthink everything equally rather than focusing on one time period. In South Africa, 31% of people say they worry about the past, present and future in equal measure.

What does overthinking do to sleep?

Overthinking does not stop when the day ends. For many, it follows them into the night. On average, people across the world lose 27.9 minutes of sleep every night due to racing thoughts. This amounts to more than three hours of sleep each week or around six full days of lost rest over a year.

South Africa once again tops the list. South Africans lose an average of 42 minutes of sleep every night because of overthinking, which is 15 minutes more than the global average. Over a month, this could mean up to five hours of sleep lost purely to worry.

Mexico, Portugal, India and Spain follow closely behind, all reporting high levels of sleep loss linked to overthinking. While some countries, including the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Greece and Japan, report lower figures, they still lose around three hours of sleep per week on average.