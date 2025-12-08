South Africa just got its biggest private rail investment EVER! Here’s what it means

Traxtion just dropped R3.4 billion on new trains and SA’s rail network might finally breathe again.

Traxtion just dropped R3.4 billion on new trains and SA’s rail network might finally breathe again.

South Africa’s rail industry just got the kind of glow-up even Kim K would clap for. Private rail operator Traxtion has officially announced a massive R3.4 billion investment in new rolling stock. This is the single biggest private rail spend in the country’s history. This isn’t another “plans are underway” situation. This is actually happening

At the centre of this mega-move is 46 diesel-electric locomotives sourced from KiwiRail in New Zealand. It’s a rare, perfectly timed “right place, right fleet” moment that Traxtion CEO James Holley grabbed with both hands. Holley says this investment isn’t just about shiny machinery, it’s a bold nod to South Africa’s rail reforms as Transnet opens its network to private operators for the first time. In his words, the sector is finally stepping into “long overdue” territory.

Why these locomotives? KiwiRail is currently replacing its Wabtec diesel-electric fleet, which left a rare gap in the market. Traxtion swooped in and secured: A large, high-quality, narrow-gauge compatible fleet, perfect for Southern Africa Units with a proven track record A platform they already know inside out as Traxtion already operates 12 similar locomotives across Africa Holley calls the fleet “high-capacity and high-reliability,” and once Wabtec upgrades the units, they’ll basically be the Beyoncé of locomotives. They’re dependable, powerful, and ready to carry the whole economy on their back.

Can South Africa’s infrastructure handle it? Holley says these locomotives match the tech already used on the continent and within Transnet’s own fleet. Here’s where it gets even sweeter. 79% of the contract’s total value will be spent with South African companies. About 60% becomes direct local content and 662 new jobs will be created at Traxtion alone. Holley also pointed out that Transnet currently moves 160 to 165 million tons of freight annually, while demand is 250 million tons. Traxtion’s investment helps close that gap and unclog one of SA’s biggest economic arteries. These reforms aren’t just local though. Reforms across neighbouring countries are opening up cross-border private rail operations. Holley says the new locomotives and 920 wagons are earmarked for South African clients for now, but the regional potential is huge.

When are these new locomotives coming? Unlike your favourite government tender that disappears for 14 years and returns with a PowerPoint, Traxtion’s rollout is fast. The first locomotives are set to arrive in service within 12 months. This time next year, South Africa will have true private freight trains on the tracks

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO