South Africa hijacking trends spotlight most targeted cars as two newer models join list

Eight commonly driven vehicles are drawing attention from hijackers in SA. Here is what the latest data shows.

Security groups are monitoring a set of vehicles that have become frequent targets for hijackers across South Africa in 2026, including a model introduced only a few years ago. Industry data points to patterns influenced by demand, availability and broader economic activity. Hijacking activity is expected to follow trends seen previously, where incidents fluctuate throughout the year. Early months typically show a slowdown before activity begins to rise again as movement in the economy increases. According to BusinessTech, security analysts believe recorded incidents dipped at the start of 2026 and could remain lower through February before climbing again from March into April

What vehicles are most frequently targeted? Data from Fidelity ADT identifies several vehicles repeatedly appearing in recent hijacking incidents. These include: VW Polo (all variants)

Hyundai Grand i10

Nissan Almera

Toyota Quantum

Hyundai Venue

Suzuki Ertiga

Nissan NP200

Toyota Corolla Cross These models are widely seen on South African roads, making them both familiar and accessible. Their popularity also supports demand for parts and resale in both legitimate and illicit markets. Why are these cars attractive to criminals? Security experts say vehicles with high sales volumes are more likely to be targeted because of demand for spare parts and resale opportunities. Criminal networks often rely on a steady supply of commonly driven vehicles to support chop shops and illegal distribution channels operating across provincial and national borders. The availability of these vehicles increases their visibility, while their strong resale value makes them worthwhile targets for organised groups. How do economic patterns influence hijacking trends? Experts point to the relationship between economic activity and criminal operations. Lower levels of market movement at the beginning of the year can reduce incentives for organised crime. As trade, travel and financial activity increase later in the first quarter, opportunities for hijacking syndicates expand. This cyclical pattern, observed in 2025, is expected to continue into 2026 with temporary declines followed by renewed increases.

What new vehicles have emerged as concerns? Two additions have drawn particular attention. The Hyundai Venue, introduced locally in late 2019, has rapidly grown in popularity among drivers, especially younger professionals and first-time SUV buyers. Its rising presence on roads has made it more visible and appealing to criminal networks. Sales data shows the compact SUV moved more than 17,000 units within its first two years in South Africa, strengthening its profile as a commonly encountered vehicle. The Toyota Corolla Cross has also been highlighted as an emerging target. Security company Blue Hawk Tactical warned that organised groups had been actively focusing on these models across Gauteng over several months. Why do certain colours and designs matter? Criminals often favour vehicles that blend into traffic and do not draw attention. Common colours such as white and silver are particularly appealing because they are difficult to distinguish on busy roads. This makes it easier for stolen vehicles to move without immediate detection. Once taken, vehicles may be stripped for parts or illegally re-registered and resold. Where are hijackings most concentrated? Incidents remain heavily concentrated in major urban and peri-urban areas. Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape continue to feature prominently due to higher traffic volumes, population density and economic activity. These regions offer more opportunities for syndicates to operate and move stolen vehicles through established networks. Can motorists reduce their risk? Security specialists say that while the risk cannot be completely removed, certain habits can reduce exposure. Staying alert, avoiding predictable routines, being cautious when arriving home and keeping valuables out of sight can all help limit vulnerability. Complying during an incident and using rapid-response tools such as portable panic buttons can also make a difference when time is critical. Does being on the list mean a car is unsafe? Security analysts caution that no vehicle is entirely immune. The frequency with which a model appears in hijacking statistics must be viewed alongside how many of those vehicles are on the road. In many cases, high numbers simply reflect popularity. Vehicles that are widely owned are more likely to appear in data because they are easier to find, not necessarily because they are less secure.

