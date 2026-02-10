Is someone borrowing money from you? Here are the red flags you may be missing

According to Nedbank, financial abuse can be subtle, but there are clear warning signs that someone may be exploiting your kindness for personal gain.

Being asked for financial help can be difficult, especially when the request comes from someone close to you. Many people want to support friends and family, but protecting your own financial stability and peace of mind remains essential. Recognising when generosity is being taken for granted is a key step in maintaining healthy relationships and responsible finances.

Top five signs someone may be taking financial advantage

It is often harder to identify red flags when the person involved is someone you care about. However, noticing certain behaviours can help you reassess the situation and set clear financial boundaries.

Are they borrowing repeatedly without repaying past loans?

Turning to loved ones for help during difficult times is not unusual. However, a loan should be treated as a commitment, not a gift. Repaying money within an agreed timeframe helps maintain trust and respect. If someone continues to ask for financial assistance while ignoring or avoiding repayment of previous loans, it may indicate they are relying on your generosity rather than taking responsibility. In such cases, it may be necessary to stop providing funds and encourage them to consider borrowing through a registered financial services provider.

Are they using guilt or emotional stories to influence you?

Some individuals frequently present urgent financial crises, asking for money for essentials such as transport or food. These stories may be emotionally charged and leave you feeling responsible for their situation. However, inconsistencies can sometimes emerge, such as spending on leisure activities shortly after requesting help. This behaviour can signal manipulation rather than genuine need, particularly when emotional pressure is used to secure money

Are they avoiding explaining what the money is for?

A simple request for cash without context should raise concern. Financial institutions require clear reasons before approving loans, and it is reasonable for you to expect the same level of transparency. If someone is comfortable enough to borrow from you, they should also be able to explain how the money will be used. Vague or evasive responses may suggest the request is not as urgent or necessary as presented.

Do they only reach out when they need financial support?

Maintaining regular contact can be difficult in busy lives, and occasional gaps in communication are normal. However, a pattern where someone only gets in touch when they need money may indicate the relationship is centred on financial dependence rather than a genuine connection. It may be worth reconsidering the nature of the relationship and whether continued involvement is beneficial.

Are you compromising your own financial security to help them?

Personal savings goals and financial well-being should always take priority. Supporting someone through a genuine crisis can be appropriate if you have the means and the understanding that the money will be repaid. However, ongoing support that jeopardises your own stability is unsustainable. If assisting someone causes financial strain and they show little effort to improve their situation, continuing to provide help may do more harm than good.



