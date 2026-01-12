Smoking laws in SA: Standardised packaging could be the new norm

South Africa is in the midst of reconsidering how tobacco and related products are regulated. At the centre of the debate is a proposed move towards standardised or plain, packaging for tobacco products, alongside broader restrictions aimed at reducing tobacco use across the country.

What smoking legislation is currently before parliament?

The legislation under consideration is the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill. South Africa’s lawmakers are currently processing the bill, with the most recent round of public consultations concluding at the end of 2025. The bill seeks to update and strengthen existing tobacco control laws while also addressing areas that were previously less clearly regulated, such as electronic delivery systems, commonly referred to as vapes.

The overarching aim of the bill is to clamp down on tobacco use and limit the ways in which tobacco and related products are marketed, sold and consumed. This includes both traditional cigarettes and newer nicotine delivery products, reflecting changes in the market and in consumer behaviour.

According to BusinessTech, while some of the proposed measures have been welcomed by stakeholders, others have sparked significant criticism and concern, particularly around enforcement and unintended economic consequences.

Which smoking restrictions have found broader support?

Not all aspects of the proposed bill have been equally controversial. Measures such as banning smoking in all indoor public spaces, restricting smoking in certain outdoor areas and reinforcing the prohibition on sales to minors have generally been seen as more acceptable. These steps align with long-standing public health objectives and reflect a global trend towards limiting exposure to second-hand smoke.

Such provisions are largely viewed as extensions of existing norms, aimed at protecting non-smokers and reducing the social acceptability of smoking in shared spaces.

Why is plain packaging such a contentious issue?

The proposal to require tobacco products to be sold in plain packaging has proven far more divisive. Plain packaging would remove distinctive branding, colours and logos, leaving standardised packs with health warnings and minimal identifying information. The intention behind this approach is to reduce the appeal of tobacco products, particularly to young people and first-time smokers.

However, concerns have been raised about how such a move could play out in South Africa’s specific context. During the consultation process, both the South African Police Service and the South African Revenue Service made submissions highlighting the broader economic and enforcement implications of plain packaging.