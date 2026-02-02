Smartphone and laptop prices set to skyrocket in South Africa in 2026

According to the BBC, the price of RAM, a component that stores code while a device is in use, has more than doubled since October 2025. RAM is crucial for devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart TVs and even medical equipment. The rapid expansion of AI has led to significant demand from cloud service providers such as Amazon and Google, creating an imbalance between supply and demand that is now affecting consumer prices.

South African consumers can expect to pay more for smartphones and laptops in 2026 as the cost of essential components like RAM and flash storage continues to rise. The increase is linked to a global surge in demand for memory used in data centres, particularly those supporting artificial intelligence (AI).

Why are memory prices rising so sharply?

Experts say AI is the main driver behind the memory shortage. Chris Miller, author of Chip War, explained that high-end memory required for AI applications has caused dramatic fluctuations in pricing across different memory types. Mike Howard from Tech Insights added that supply constraints combined with clear forecasts from major cloud providers have pushed suppliers to raise prices aggressively, with some even pausing quotes in anticipation of further increases.

For manufacturers, RAM typically accounts for 15 to 20% of a PC’s total cost. Current pricing has pushed this to 30 to 40%, leaving little room to absorb cost increases without passing them on to consumers.

Steve Mason, general manager of CyberPowerPC, warned that manufacturers will eventually have to make difficult pricing decisions and Danny Williams from PCSpecialist expects price rises to continue well into 2026.

What does this mean for South African consumers?

According to My Broadband, local mobile network operators and tech distributors are already anticipating price increases for devices. DRAM and NAND flash prices have skyrocketed since late 2025 due to surging demand from data centres. Much of the supply is being allocated to AI-focused companies, which leaves less for consumer electronics.

South African smartphone brands, including Samsung, as well as Chinese companies Xiaomi and Realme, have warned that their device prices may rise. Counterpoint Research predicts global smartphone shipments could shrink by 2.1% in 2026, with average selling prices increasing by 6.9%, up from an earlier forecast of 3.6%. IDC’s mid-December report also estimated average selling price increases of 3 to 8%, depending on the severity of the memory shortage.

Cell C has forecast a sharper impact locally, suggesting that smartphone prices could rise by 30 to 40% over the next two months, while MTN South Africa reports that budget and mid-tier devices have already experienced price hikes. The increase is most pronounced in entry-level devices, where memory represents a larger proportion of production costs.

Which devices are most affected?

Entry-level smartphones are expected to be the most exposed to rising costs, but mid-tier and premium devices are not immune. Next-generation, AI-capable chipsets require more RAM and storage, affecting both performance and pricing.

IDC vice president Francisco Jeronimo predicts that some budget Android smartphones may revert to 4GB of RAM from higher configurations to manage costs, while premium devices face pressure due to the latest memory technologies being in high demand for AI applications.