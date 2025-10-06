Smart meter rollout begins across KwaZulu-Natal to modernise energy use and end load reduction

Eskom’s smart meter rollout in KwaZulu-Natal begins this week, promising quite a bit. Here’s what it means…

According to IOL, Eskom has announced that the installation of smart meters in KwaZulu-Natal will begin on Monday, 6 October. The initiative marks a major step in the power utility’s mission to modernise South Africa’s electricity network and improve customer service delivery. The move follows Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s recent announcement of a nationwide plan to eliminate load reduction within 12 to 18 months. Eskom said that community cooperation could help achieve results even sooner.

Why is Eskom installing smart meters? Eskom stated that the rollout is part of a national effort to upgrade the grid and improve both service efficiency and customer experience. Around 800,000 customers are expected to benefit in the initial phase, with a national target of 7.2 million installations over the next three years. The power utility described the rollout as a key transformation that goes beyond technology - one that supports a smarter, more connected South Africa. For consumers, smart meters mean real-time monitoring of electricity consumption, accurate billing and smoother service interactions. For Eskom, it ensures reliable data collection, faster fault detection and stronger engagement with users. How will customers be affected? Eskom has urged customers in KwaZulu-Natal to ensure that installation teams can safely access meter boxes in their homes to allow for a smooth rollout process. The company reaffirmed its commitment to powering communities, eradicating load reduction and supporting a sustainable energy future for South Africa What financial challenges does Eskom face? Minister Ramokgopa previously revealed that municipalities collectively owe Eskom just over R100 billion, while customers owe municipalities more than R400 billion. This imbalance, he said, lies at the heart of the nation’s electricity supply issues, with paying customers bearing the brunt of load reduction. He explained that smart meters could help resolve this by allowing Eskom to remotely disconnect non-paying users without affecting compliant households.

How will the smart meters improve electricity access? During the plan’s unveiling, Ramokgopa outlined three main interventions to end load reduction: The national rollout of smart meters.



Refurbishment and upgrading of local infrastructure.



Deployment of decentralised electricity generation through solar-powered microgrids.



He said many South Africans have expressed frustration at being penalised despite paying for electricity. Smart meters, he noted, would allow Eskom to isolate non-paying users, ensuring fairness. What benefits are expected for households? Ramokgopa also said the rollout will enhance access to free basic electricity (FBE). Currently, only 485,000 of Eskom’s 2.1 million eligible customers receive this benefit. Smart meters would make it possible for the government to “front-load” the 50 kWh monthly allocation for qualifying households, improving efficiency and equity. As the KwaZulu-Natal rollout begins, Eskom maintains that this initiative marks a critical step toward a more efficient and sustainable electricity system that benefits both the power provider and the people it serves.

