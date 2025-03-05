 Sixty60 takes over: Checkers expands to select Shoprites
Updated | By Reeshni Chetty

Checkers Sixty60 is now available at select Shoprite supermarkets! Here’s what we know…

Shoprite Sixty60 bike
Shoprite Sixty60 bike / Shoprite Holdings

In a move to make grocery shopping more convenient, Checkers Sixty60 is expanding its service to select Shoprite supermarkets. 

Following a successful pilot in Gauteng and the Western Cape, Sixty60 will launch in 19 Shoprite stores across eight provinces.

This expansion marks a significant milestone for Sixty60, which was previously only available at Checkers supermarkets and Hyper stores. 

Shoprite customers can now enjoy the same convenience and efficiency that Sixty60 has become known for.

The roll-out will be phased to ensure that each new location meets the high standards of excellence and efficiency that Checkers Sixty60 is committed to. 

Four Shoprite stores have already launched Sixty60, with more to follow in the coming weeks.

“After many months of working feverishly behind-the-scenes, we are excited to introduce Shoprite Sixty60 to locations where it can have a meaningful impact for consumers needing the convenience of home delivery, and where the logistics are in place to support a seamless experience,” explained Neil Schreuder, chief of strategy and innovation at the Shoprite Group.

According to Shoprite Holdings, Shoprite Sixty60 is currently up and running at the following stores:

  • Shoprite Atlantis, Western Cape

  • Shoprite Jabulani in Soweto, Gauteng

Shoprite delivery bike and bag
Shoprite delivery bike and bag / Shoprite Holdings

Image courtesy of Shoprite Holdings

Shoprite Checkers Sixty60

