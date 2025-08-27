Silent Book Club coming this weekend, here’s the story behind it!

“The Silent Book Club is a gather of readers in one space with the intention of carving out time to read their current book in a space conducive for reading, it allows peoploe to be social but still introverted,” Wolf told East Coast Radio .

What's it all about?

The Silent Book Club is designed to carve out dedicated time for reading in a conducive environment. Participants engage in reading rounds, where they wear headsets and focus on their books for 45 minutes without distractions. This setup allows individuals to be social while still enjoying their love for reading in silence.

“We have reading rounds where everyone puts a headset on and then clocks in 45 mins with their phones on silent and no outside disturbances,” Wolf explained.

The next Silent Book Club event will take place this Sunday, 31 August, from 11:30 AM to 2 PM at Mellownello Coffee in the beautiful space of Slow Roads Collective in Salt Rock.

This outdoor edition invites participants to bring picnic blankets and enjoy the serene surroundings while immersed in their books.

Important Details

Date: Sunday, 31 August

Time: 11:30 AM to 2 PM

Location: Mellownello Coffee, Slow Roads Collective, Salt Rock

Event Type: Outdoor edition with picnic blankets welcome

Participation: Free, but booking is required through Sbu at +27 66 154 9511

Format: Two rounds of silent reading with a break in between

“We’ve set up a WhatsApp group with all the details and that’s where the actual “club resides” as we update on the locations and time. You can either find details from @streetlit_ballito_lifestyle on IG or my page @aewonwolf on IG and TikTok.”