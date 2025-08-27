Silent Book Club coming this weekend, here’s the story behind it!
Updated | By Reeshni Chetty-McConnachie
The Silent Book Club is returning this Sunday in Salt Rock with an outdoor reading session, picnic blankets, coffee and 45 minutes of uninterrupted reading.
The Silent Book Club is returning this Sunday in Salt Rock with an outdoor reading session, picnic blankets, coffee and 45 minutes of uninterrupted reading.
The Silent Book Club is a unique gathering of book lovers who come together to read in silence, promoting a sense of community among readers. Aewon Wolf, the founder, was inspired by the concept after finding it online and decided to start a club in Salt Rock.
“The Silent Book Club is a gather of readers in one space with the intention of carving out time to read their current book in a space conducive for reading, it allows peoploe to be social but still introverted,” Wolf told East Coast Radio.
ALSO READ: The Rocky Horror Show is coming to Durban!
What's it all about?
The Silent Book Club is designed to carve out dedicated time for reading in a conducive environment. Participants engage in reading rounds, where they wear headsets and focus on their books for 45 minutes without distractions. This setup allows individuals to be social while still enjoying their love for reading in silence.
“We have reading rounds where everyone puts a headset on and then clocks in 45 mins with their phones on silent and no outside disturbances,” Wolf explained.
The next Silent Book Club event will take place this Sunday, 31 August, from 11:30 AM to 2 PM at Mellownello Coffee in the beautiful space of Slow Roads Collective in Salt Rock.
This outdoor edition invites participants to bring picnic blankets and enjoy the serene surroundings while immersed in their books.
Important Details
Date: Sunday, 31 August
Time: 11:30 AM to 2 PM
Location: Mellownello Coffee, Slow Roads Collective, Salt Rock
Event Type: Outdoor edition with picnic blankets welcome
Participation: Free, but booking is required through Sbu at +27 66 154 9511
Format: Two rounds of silent reading with a break in between
“We’ve set up a WhatsApp group with all the details and that’s where the actual “club resides” as we update on the locations and time. You can either find details from @streetlit_ballito_lifestyle on IG or my page @aewonwolf on IG and TikTok.”
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of Instagram
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 8 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago