Showmax announces plans to discontinue its streaming service

According to an email sent to subscribers, the platform stated that the decision reflects its focus on strengthening its overall digital offering and “ensuring long-term sustainability in an increasingly competitive streaming environment.”

Showmax has revealed that it will be discontinuing its services in the near future. The streaming platform says the decision follows comprehensive reviews.

What will happen to current subscriptions?

Showmax reassured its clients that there will be no interruption to its current services.

“You can continue streaming as usual, and no action is required from you at this time,” the email read.

The streaming platform noted that its subscribers are a priority and that it is working on plans to ensure clear communication and a smooth transition. Further details, including timelines, will be shared with subscribers well in advance.

“Streaming remains central to our strategy. We will continue to invest in premium content, technology innovation and partnerships to deliver the best possible entertainment experience to our customer,” Showmax said.

What is Showmax?

Showmax is a streaming platform that offers series, movies, originals, documentaries, kids' shows, as well as Premier League and PSL games. Users pay a monthly price to access the video-on-demand service.

When did Showmax launch?

The streaming platform launched in South Africa in 2015. In February 2024, the ‘new Showmax’ launched with a new look, new app and product suite. This launch followed a partnership between MultiChoice, Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Sky.