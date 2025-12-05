Shiven Bodasing the SA ice rink champ rising from courtroom duties to national skating success

Shiven Bodasing’s story begins with a simple desire to try something new. What started as an ordinary afternoon in Johannesburg during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic transformed into a life-changing moment. At the time, he was balancing emotionally demanding work and a law career in progress, yet he still stepped onto the ice with no intention beyond passing an afternoon. That small decision became the catalyst for an extraordinary chapter that continues to grow. Before figure skating entered the picture, Bodasing had already built a meaningful career in the service of those who could not speak for themselves. His years in animal welfare, first as an SPCA Inspector and later as a manager, shaped much of who he is. The work requires emotional resilience and a depth of empathy that cannot be taught. Every day, he stood for the voiceless because he believed that animals deserve someone who chooses them and he did so consistently. According to Good Things Guy, Bodasing’s drive to create lasting change eventually led him to pursue a law degree. Today, he serves as a candidate attorney, continuing his mission to protect those who often go unheard. Balancing two demanding paths, animal welfare and law, might seem like enough for most, but something within him still sought a different form of expression.

#southafricatiktok #iceskating ♬ original sound - CNN @cnn Meet the South African champion figure skater who moonlights as an intern attorney studying law. Fully self-funded Shiven Bodasing is setting his sights on the International Skating Union’s Adult Figure Skating Championships and says he is trying to 'grow the sport' in his home country. #cnn

What pulled him from the courtroom to the cool silence of the ice? During the pandemic, a time when many lives felt uncertain, Bodasing stepped into an ice rink without a plan or expectation. It wasn’t for a lesson or a new dream. It was simply a moment of curiosity. Yet the discipline, precision, creativity and emotional expression he found on the ice felt strangely familiar and deeply rewarding. It mirrored the principles he carried through his work: commitment, purpose and heart. He soon returned to the rink, then began training and eventually entered competitions. In a remarkably short period, he became the highest technical scoring adult figure skater in South Africa. Every medal and every milestone was achieved without sponsorship. His journey is completely self-funded, sustained only by determination and the belief that the sport reveals something powerful within him. How far has his skating journey taken him? Since 2020, Bodasing has earned six gold medals and built an entire skating career from the ground up. Every coaching session, equipment purchase and early morning at the rink has been his responsibility. Yet he has continued to push forward with purpose. Now, his ambition is focused on a new horizon: representing South Africa at the 2026 ISU Adult Figure Skating Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany. If he qualifies and competes, he will be the first South African to skate in his division on the world stage. This achievement would be significant not only for him but also for the sport in South Africa and for greater visibility in a community where someone like him has rarely been seen. Bodasing represents a unique combination of identities and experiences: a former SPCA inspector, a candidate attorney, a self-funded adult athlete and a proud member of the LGBTIA+ community. His presence on the international stage would show young skaters that there is no single mould for success. What does he hope to show future athletes? Bodasing’s message is clear. He is skating for every person who has been told their background does not fit the traditional sporting path. He is proving that talent does not need to come from the so-called right environment and that identity should never be considered a barrier. His journey reflects the possibility of succeeding even when one grows up beyond established systems or steps into a sport later in life.



What support does he need to reach the world stage? Reaching Germany requires substantial financial support. The cost of training, coaching, equipment, travel and competition entries rests entirely on his shoulders. To help bridge this gap, he has created a Backabuddy crowdfunding campaign, allowing South Africans to rally behind him and help place the national flag on the ice in a way that has never happened before.

What does his story reveal about passion and determination? Shiven Bodasing’s journey shows that extraordinary paths can emerge from the most unexpected moments. His life reflects grit, courage and an unwavering commitment to saying yes to the opportunities that spark something powerful inside. South Africa has never had an athlete compete in this division before, but with support, that milestone is within reach. As he continues to train and prepare, his story is only at the beginning. The rink awaits, the possibilities are growing and Shiven stands ready to make history for himself, for the sport and for South Africa.

